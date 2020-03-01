  1. Home
RNA Biology Section

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

Aberrant expression of select piRNA-pathway genes does not reactivate piRNA silencing in cancer cells.
Genzor P, Cordts SC, Bokil NV, Haase AD.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2019 Jun 4) 116:11111-11112. Abstract/Full Text
Decoding the 5' nucleotide bias of PIWI-interacting RNAs.
Stein CB, Genzor P, Mitra S, Elchert AR, Ipsaro JJ, Benner L, Sobti S, Su Y, Hammell M, Joshua-Tor L, Haase AD.
Nat Commun (2019 Feb 19) 10:828. Abstract/Full Text
Argonaute-miRNA Complexes Silence Target mRNAs in the Nucleus of Mammalian Stem Cells.
Sarshad AA, Juan AH, Muler AIC, Anastasakis DG, Wang X, Genzor P, Feng X, Tsai PF, Sun HW, Haase AD, Sartorelli V, Hafner M.
Mol Cell (2018 Sep 20) 71:1040-1050.e8. Abstract/Full Text
A Small RNA-Based Immune System Defends Germ Cells against Mobile Genetic Elements.
Haase AD.
Stem Cells Int (2016) 2016:7595791. Abstract/Full Text
The structural biochemistry of Zucchini implicates it as a nuclease in piRNA biogenesis.
Ipsaro JJ, Haase AD, Knott SR, Joshua-Tor L, Hannon GJ.
Nature (2012 Nov 8) 491:279-83. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications

The RNA-binding protein KSRP promotes the biogenesis of a subset of microRNAs.
Trabucchi M, Briata P, Garcia-Mayoral M, Haase AD, Filipowicz W, Ramos A, Gherzi R, Rosenfeld MG.
Nature (2009 Jun 18) 459:1010-4. Abstract/Full Text
TRBP, a regulator of cellular PKR and HIV-1 virus expression, interacts with Dicer and functions in RNA silencing.
Haase AD, Jaskiewicz L, Zhang H, Lainé S, Sack R, Gatignol A, Filipowicz W.
EMBO Rep (2005 Oct) 6:961-7. Abstract/Full Text
TIS7 interacts with the mammalian SIN3 histone deacetylase complex in epithelial cells.
Vietor I, Vadivelu SK, Wick N, Hoffman R, Cotten M, Seiser C, Fialka I, Wunderlich W, Haase A, Korinkova G, Brosch G, Huber LA.
EMBO J (2002 Sep 2) 21:4621-31. Abstract/Full Text