Structural Cell Biology Section
of the Laboratory of Cell and Molecular Biology
Jenny E. Hinshaw, Ph.D.
Section Chiefjenny.hinshaw@nih.gov
Our goal is to determine the mechanistic properties of dynamin superfamily proteins (DSPs) through cryo-EM analysis and correlate them with their diverse cellular functions.
Select Publications
- Cryo-EM of the dynamin polymer assembled on lipid membrane.
- Kong L, Sochacki KA, Wang H, Fang S, Canagarajah B, Kehr AD, Rice WJ, Strub MP, Taraska JW, Hinshaw JE.
- Nature (2018 Aug) 560:258-262. Abstract/Full Text
- A hemi-fission intermediate links two mechanistically distinct stages of membrane fission.
- Mattila JP, Shnyrova AV, Sundborger AC, Hortelano ER, Fuhrmans M, Neumann S, Müller M, Hinshaw JE, Schmid SL, Frolov VA.
- Nature (2015 Aug 6) 524:109-113. Abstract/Full Text