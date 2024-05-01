Adipocyte Biology & Gene Regulation Section

U.S. flag

of the Laboratory of Endocrinology & Receptor Biology

Kai Ge. Kai Ge, Ph.D.

Section Chief

kai.ge@nih.gov
Studying epigenomic regulation of cell differentiation, with a focus on enhancer regulation by histone modifying or chromatin remodeling enzymes
KMT2 Family of H3K4 Methyltransferases: Enzymatic Activity-dependent and -independent Functions.
Van HT, Xie G, Dong P, Liu Z, Ge K.
J Mol Biol (2024 Apr 1) 436:168453. Abstract/Full Text
MLL3/MLL4 methyltransferase activities control early embryonic development and embryonic stem cell differentiation in a lineage-selective manner.
Xie G, Lee JE, Senft AD, Park YK, Jang Y, Chakraborty S, Thompson JJ, McKernan K, Liu C, Macfarlan TS, Rocha PP, Peng W, Ge K.
Nat Genet (2023 Apr) 55:693-705. Abstract/Full Text
Adipocyte Biology and Gene Regulation Section standing outside and smiling.

Back left to right: Guojia Xie, Young-Kwon Park, Christabelle Agyapong, Hieu Van. Front left to right: Kai Ge, Cuncun Ke, Danyang Wan, Ji-Eun Lee.

