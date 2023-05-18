Research Materials & Patents

Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.

Mutant Mouse: Kdm6a (lysine (K)-specific demethylase 6A) (UTX Knockin Mouse) UTX-KI. Enzyme-dead knockin (KI) mice for the histone demethylase UTX (Kdm6a) will help understand its role in tumor suppression and stem cell-mediated tissue regeneration. Di- and tri-methylations on histone H3 lysine 27 (H3K27me2 and H3K27me3) are… Summary PI: Ge, Kai

Mutant Mouse: Kmt2d (lysine (K)-specific methyltransferase 2D) (MII4 LoxP Mouse) Mll4-flox. Conditional knockout mice for the histone methyltransferase Mll4 (Kmt2d) will help understand its role as a tumor suppressor. Mono- and di-methylations on histone H3 lysine 4 (H3K4me1 and H3K4me2) are epigenetic marks for transcriptional… Summary PI: Ge, Kai