Ms. Christabelle Agyapong received her B.S. in Biology with a minor in Chemistry from Morgan State University in Baltimore, MD. As an undergraduate student, she became very interested in research and developed her own research on the topics of the e-cigarette/vaping epidemic, COVID-19 pandemic, and public health through the MSU NIH ASCEND program. Her senior thesis specifically focused on the correlation of vaping and contracting COVID-19 in a historically Black University. She joined the Adipocyte Biology and Gene Regulation Section in August 2021. She continues building her research skills by assisting lab members with genotyping and mice management. She plans to continue her education by attending medical school in the near future.