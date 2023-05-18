Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- MLL3/MLL4 methyltransferase activities control early embryonic development and embryonic stem cell differentiation in a lineage-selective manner.
- Xie G, Lee JE, Senft AD, Park YK, Jang Y, Chakraborty S, Thompson JJ, McKernan K, Liu C, Macfarlan TS, Rocha PP, Peng W, Ge K.
- Nat Genet (2023 Apr) 55:693-705. Abstract/Full Text
- Interplay of BAF and MLL4 promotes cell type-specific enhancer activation.
- Park YK, Lee JE, Yan Z, McKernan K, O'Haren T, Wang W, Peng W, Ge K.
- Nat Commun (2021 Mar 12) 12:1630. Abstract/Full Text
- MED1 is a lipogenesis coactivator required for postnatal adipose expansion.
- Jang Y, Park YK, Lee JE, Wan D, Tran N, Gavrilova O, Ge K.
- Genes Dev (2021 May 1) 35:713-728. Abstract/Full Text
- MLL3 loss drives metastasis by promoting a hybrid epithelial-mesenchymal transition state.
- Cui J, Zhang C, Lee JE, Bartholdy BA, Yang D, Liu Y, Erler P, Galbo PM Jr, Hodge DQ, Huangfu D, Zheng D, Ge K, Guo W.
- Nat Cell Biol (2023 Jan) 25:145-158. Abstract/Full Text
- JMJD3 activated hyaluronan synthesis drives muscle regeneration in an inflammatory environment.
- Nakka K, Hachmer S, Mokhtari Z, Kovac R, Bandukwala H, Bernard C, Li Y, Xie G, Liu C, Fallahi M, Megeney LA, Gondin J, Chazaud B, Brand M, Zha X, Ge K, Dilworth FJ.
- Science (2022 Aug 5) 377:666-669. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Histone methyltransferase MLL4 controls myofiber identity and muscle performance through MEF2 interaction.
- Liu L, Ding C, Fu T, Feng Z, Lee JE, Xiao L, Xu Z, Yin Y, Guo Q, Sun Z, Sun W, Mao Y, Yang L, Zhou Z, Zhou D, Xu L, Zhu Z, Qiu Y, Ge K, Gan Z.
- J Clin Invest (2020 Sep 1) 130:4710-4725. Abstract/Full Text
- The KMT2D Kabuki syndrome histone methylase controls neural crest cell differentiation and facial morphology.
- Shpargel KB, Mangini CL, Xie G, Ge K, Magnuson T.
- Development (2020 Jul 17) 147. Abstract/Full Text
- Opposing Functions of BRD4 Isoforms in Breast Cancer.
- Wu SY, Lee CF, Lai HT, Yu CT, Lee JE, Zuo H, Tsai SY, Tsai MJ, Ge K, Wan Y, Chiang CM.
- Mol Cell (2020 Jun 18) 78:1114-1132.e10. Abstract/Full Text
- H2B ubiquitylation enhances H3K4 methylation activities of human KMT2 family complexes.
- Kwon M, Park K, Hyun K, Lee JH, Zhou L, Cho YW, Ge K, Skalnik DG, Muir TW, Kim J.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2020 Jun 4) 48:5442-5456. Abstract/Full Text
- A Mouse Homolog of a Human TP53 Germline Mutation Reveals a Lipolytic Activity of p53.
- Kang JG, Lago CU, Lee JE, Park JH, Donnelly MP, Starost MF, Liu C, Kwon J, Noguchi AC, Ge K, Wang PY, Hwang PM.
- Cell Rep (2020 Jan 21) 30:783-792.e5. Abstract/Full Text
- Selective binding of the PHD6 finger of MLL4 to histone H4K16ac links MLL4 and MOF.
- Zhang Y, Jang Y, Lee JE, Ahn J, Xu L, Holden MR, Cornett EM, Krajewski K, Klein BJ, Wang SP, Dou Y, Roeder RG, Strahl BD, Rothbart SB, Shi X, Ge K, Kutateladze TG.
- Nat Commun (2019 May 24) 10:2314. Abstract/Full Text
- Transcriptional and Epigenomic Regulation of Adipogenesis.
- Lee JE, Schmidt H, Lai B, Ge K.
- Mol Cell Biol (2019 Jun 1) 39. Abstract/Full Text
- Somatic Mutations Increase Hepatic Clonal Fitness and Regeneration in Chronic Liver Disease.
- Zhu M, Lu T, Jia Y, Luo X, Gopal P, Li L, Odewole M, Renteria V, Singal AG, Jang Y, Ge K, Wang SC, Sorouri M, Parekh JR, MacConmara MP, Yopp AC, Wang T, Zhu H.
- Cell (2019 Apr 18) 177:608-621.e12. Abstract/Full Text
- Histone methylation regulator PTIP is required to maintain normal and leukemic bone marrow niches.
- Das P, Veazey KJ, Van HT, Kaushik S, Lin K, Lu Y, Ishii M, Kikuta J, Ge K, Nussenzweig A, Santos MA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2018 Oct 23) 115:E10137-E10146. Abstract/Full Text
- HOXA9 Reprograms the Enhancer Landscape to Promote Leukemogenesis.
- Sun Y, Zhou B, Mao F, Xu J, Miao H, Zou Z, Phuc Khoa LT, Jang Y, Cai S, Witkin M, Koche R, Ge K, Dressler GR, Levine RL, Armstrong SA, Dou Y, Hess JL.
- Cancer Cell (2018 Oct 8) 34:643-658.e5. Abstract/Full Text
- Fasting-induced JMJD3 histone demethylase epigenetically activates mitochondrial fatty acid β-oxidation.
- Seok S, Kim YC, Byun S, Choi S, Xiao Z, Iwamori N, Zhang Y, Wang C, Ma J, Ge K, Kemper B, Kemper JK.
- J Clin Invest (2018 Jul 2) 128:3144-3159. Abstract/Full Text
- In vivo CRISPR screening unveils histone demethylase UTX as an important epigenetic regulator in lung tumorigenesis.
- Wu Q, Tian Y, Zhang J, Tong X, Huang H, Li S, Zhao H, Tang Y, Yuan C, Wang K, Fang Z, Gao L, Hu X, Li F, Qin Z, Yao S, Chen T, Chen H, Zhang G, Liu W, Sun Y, Chen L, Wong KK, Ge K, Chen L, Ji H.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2018 Apr 24) 115:E3978-E3986. Abstract/Full Text
- Histone H3 lysine 4 monomethylation modulates long-range chromatin interactions at enhancers.
- Yan J, Chen SA, Local A, Liu T, Qiu Y, Dorighi KM, Preissl S, Rivera CM, Wang C, Ye Z, Ge K, Hu M, Wysocka J, Ren B.
- Cell Res (2018 Feb) 28:204-220. Abstract/Full Text
- Identification of H3K4me1-associated proteins at mammalian enhancers.
- Local A, Huang H, Albuquerque CP, Singh N, Lee AY, Wang W, Wang C, Hsia JE, Shiau AK, Ge K, Corbett KD, Wang D, Zhou H, Ren B.
- Nat Genet (2018 Jan) 50:73-82. Abstract/Full Text
- UTX-guided neural crest function underlies craniofacial features of Kabuki syndrome.
- Shpargel KB, Starmer J, Wang C, Ge K, Magnuson T.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2017 Oct 24) 114:E9046-E9055. Abstract/Full Text
- Histone H3 lysine 4 methyltransferase KMT2D.
- Froimchuk E, Jang Y, Ge K.
- Gene (2017 Sep 5) 627:337-342. Abstract/Full Text
- MLL4 prepares the enhancer landscape for Foxp3 induction via chromatin looping.
- Placek K, Hu G, Cui K, Zhang D, Ding Y, Lee JE, Jang Y, Wang C, Konkel JE, Song J, Liu C, Ge K, Chen W, Zhao K.
- Nat Immunol (2017 Sep) 18:1035-1045. Abstract/Full Text
- MLL3/MLL4 are required for CBP/p300 binding on enhancers and super-enhancer formation in brown adipogenesis.
- Lai B, Lee JE, Jang Y, Wang L, Peng W, Ge K.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2017 Jun 20) 45:6388-6403. Abstract/Full Text
- Histone demethylases UTX and JMJD3 are required for NKT cell development in mice.
- Northrup D, Yagi R, Cui K, Proctor WR, Wang C, Placek K, Pohl LR, Wang R, Ge K, Zhu J, Zhao K.
- Cell Biosci (2017) 7:25. Abstract/Full Text
- Distinct Roles of Transcription Factors KLF4, Krox20, and Peroxisome Proliferator-Activated Receptor γ in Adipogenesis.
- Park YK, Wang L, Giampietro A, Lai B, Lee JE, Ge K.
- Mol Cell Biol (2017 Jan 15) 37. Abstract/Full Text
- Glucocorticoid Receptor Accelerates, but Is Dispensable for, Adipogenesis.
- Park YK, Ge K.
- Mol Cell Biol (2017 Jan 15) 37. Abstract/Full Text
- Histone Demethylase KDM6A Controls the Mammary Luminal Lineage through Enzyme-Independent Mechanisms.
- Yoo KH, Oh S, Kang K, Wang C, Robinson GW, Ge K, Hennighausen L.
- Mol Cell Biol (2016 Aug 15) 36:2108-20. Abstract/Full Text
- UTX demethylase activity is required for satellite cell-mediated muscle regeneration.
- Faralli H, Wang C, Nakka K, Benyoucef A, Sebastian S, Zhuang L, Chu A, Palii CG, Liu C, Camellato B, Brand M, Ge K, Dilworth FJ.
- J Clin Invest (2016 Apr 1) 126:1555-65. Abstract/Full Text
- KMT2D regulates specific programs in heart development via histone H3 lysine 4 di-methylation.
- Ang SY, Uebersohn A, Spencer CI, Huang Y, Lee JE, Ge K, Bruneau BG.
- Development (2016 Mar 1) 143:810-21. Abstract/Full Text
- UTX inhibition as selective epigenetic therapy against TAL1-driven T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
- Benyoucef A, Palii CG, Wang C, Porter CJ, Chu A, Dai F, Tremblay V, Rakopoulos P, Singh K, Huang S, Pflumio F, Hébert J, Couture JF, Perkins TJ, Ge K, Dilworth FJ, Brand M.
- Genes Dev (2016 Mar 1) 30:508-21. Abstract/Full Text
- Disruption of KMT2D perturbs germinal center B cell development and promotes lymphomagenesis.
- Zhang J, Dominguez-Sola D, Hussein S, Lee JE, Holmes AB, Bansal M, Vlasevska S, Mo T, Tang H, Basso K, Ge K, Dalla-Favera R, Pasqualucci L.
- Nat Med (2015 Oct) 21:1190-8. Abstract/Full Text
- An epigenetic switch induced by Shh signalling regulates gene activation during development and medulloblastoma growth.
- Shi X, Zhang Z, Zhan X, Cao M, Satoh T, Akira S, Shpargel K, Magnuson T, Li Q, Wang R, Wang C, Ge K, Wu J.
- Nat Commun (2014 Nov 5) 5:5425. Abstract/Full Text
- Gcn5 and PCAF negatively regulate interferon-β production through HAT-independent inhibition of TBK1.
- Jin Q, Zhuang L, Lai B, Wang C, Li W, Dolan B, Lu Y, Wang Z, Zhao K, Peng W, Dent SY, Ge K.
- EMBO Rep (2014 Nov) 15:1192-201. Abstract/Full Text
- Gcn5 and PCAF regulate PPARγ and Prdm16 expression to facilitate brown adipogenesis.
- Jin Q, Wang C, Kuang X, Feng X, Sartorelli V, Ying H, Ge K, Dent SY.
- Mol Cell Biol (2014 Oct 1) 34:3746-53. Abstract/Full Text
- Transcriptional and epigenetic regulation of PPARγ expression during adipogenesis.
- Lee JE, Ge K.
- Cell Biosci (2014) 4:29. Abstract/Full Text
- Spatial clustering for identification of ChIP-enriched regions (SICER) to map regions of histone methylation patterns in embryonic stem cells.
- Xu S, Grullon S, Ge K, Peng W.
- Methods Mol Biol (2014) 1150:97-111. Abstract/Full Text
- H3K4 mono- and di-methyltransferase MLL4 is required for enhancer activation during cell differentiation.
- Lee JE, Wang C, Xu S, Cho YW, Wang L, Feng X, Baldridge A, Sartorelli V, Zhuang L, Peng W, Ge K.
- Elife (2013 Dec 24) 2:e01503. Abstract/Full Text
- Histone H3K9 methyltransferase G9a represses PPARγ expression and adipogenesis.
- Wang L, Xu S, Lee JE, Baldridge A, Grullon S, Peng W, Ge K.
- EMBO J (2013 Jan 9) 32:45-59. Abstract/Full Text
- UTX regulates mesoderm differentiation of embryonic stem cells independent of H3K27 demethylase activity.
- Wang C, Lee JE, Cho YW, Xiao Y, Jin Q, Liu C, Ge K.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2012 Sep 18) 109:15324-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Epigenetic regulation of adipogenesis by histone methylation.
- Ge K.
- Biochim Biophys Acta (2012 Jul) 1819:727-32. Abstract/Full Text
- Affinity purification of MLL3/MLL4 histone H3K4 methyltransferase complex.
- Cho YW, Hong S, Ge K.
- Methods Mol Biol (2012) 809:465-72. Abstract/Full Text
- Distinct roles of GCN5/PCAF-mediated H3K9ac and CBP/p300-mediated H3K18/27ac in nuclear receptor transactivation.
- Jin Q, Yu LR, Wang L, Zhang Z, Kasper LH, Lee JE, Wang C, Brindle PK, Dent SY, Ge K.
- EMBO J (2011 Jan 19) 30:249-62. Abstract/Full Text
- Histone H3K27 methyltransferase Ezh2 represses Wnt genes to facilitate adipogenesis.
- Wang L, Jin Q, Lee JE, Su IH, Ge K.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2010 Apr 20) 107:7317-22. Abstract/Full Text
- Histone methylation regulator PTIP is required for PPARgamma and C/EBPalpha expression and adipogenesis.
- Cho YW, Hong S, Jin Q, Wang L, Lee JE, Gavrilova O, Ge K.
- Cell Metab (2009 Jul) 10:27-39. Abstract/Full Text
- Alternative mechanisms by which mediator subunit MED1/TRAP220 regulates peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma-stimulated adipogenesis and target gene expression.
- Ge K, Cho YW, Guo H, Hong TB, Guermah M, Ito M, Yu H, Kalkum M, Roeder RG.
- Mol Cell Biol (2008 Feb) 28:1081-91. Abstract/Full Text
- Identification of JmjC domain-containing UTX and JMJD3 as histone H3 lysine 27 demethylases.
- Hong S, Cho YW, Yu LR, Yu H, Veenstra TD, Ge K.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2007 Nov 20) 104:18439-44. Abstract/Full Text
- PTIP associates with MLL3- and MLL4-containing histone H3 lysine 4 methyltransferase complex.
- Cho YW, Hong T, Hong S, Guo H, Yu H, Kim D, Guszczynski T, Dressler GR, Copeland TD, Kalkum M, Ge K.
- J Biol Chem (2007 Jul 13) 282:20395-406. Abstract/Full Text
- Transcription coactivator TRAP220 is required for PPAR gamma 2-stimulated adipogenesis.
- Ge K, Guermah M, Yuan CX, Ito M, Wallberg AE, Spiegelman BM, Roeder RG.
- Nature (2002 May 30) 417:563-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Mechanism for elimination of a tumor suppressor: aberrant splicing of a brain-specific exon causes loss of function of Bin1 in melanoma.
- Ge K, DuHadaway J, Du W, Herlyn M, Rodeck U, Prendergast GC.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (1999 Aug 17) 96:9689-94. Abstract/Full Text
- Transduction of cytosine deaminase gene makes rat glioma cells highly sensitive to 5-fluorocytosine.
- Ge K, Xu L, Zheng Z, Xu D, Sun L, Liu X.
- Int J Cancer (1997 May 16) 71:675-9. Abstract/Full Text