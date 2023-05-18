Publications

MLL3/MLL4 methyltransferase activities control early embryonic development and embryonic stem cell differentiation in a lineage-selective manner. Xie G, Lee JE, Senft AD, Park YK, Jang Y, Chakraborty S, Thompson JJ, McKernan K, Liu C, Macfarlan TS, Rocha PP, Peng W, Ge K. Nat Genet (2023 Apr) 55:693-705. Abstract/Full Text Interplay of BAF and MLL4 promotes cell type-specific enhancer activation. Park YK, Lee JE, Yan Z, McKernan K, O'Haren T, Wang W, Peng W, Ge K. Nat Commun (2021 Mar 12) 12:1630. Abstract/Full Text MED1 is a lipogenesis coactivator required for postnatal adipose expansion. Jang Y, Park YK, Lee JE, Wan D, Tran N, Gavrilova O, Ge K. Genes Dev (2021 May 1) 35:713-728. Abstract/Full Text MLL3 loss drives metastasis by promoting a hybrid epithelial-mesenchymal transition state. Cui J, Zhang C, Lee JE, Bartholdy BA, Yang D, Liu Y, Erler P, Galbo PM Jr, Hodge DQ, Huangfu D, Zheng D, Ge K, Guo W. Nat Cell Biol (2023 Jan) 25:145-158. Abstract/Full Text JMJD3 activated hyaluronan synthesis drives muscle regeneration in an inflammatory environment. Nakka K, Hachmer S, Mokhtari Z, Kovac R, Bandukwala H, Bernard C, Li Y, Xie G, Liu C, Fallahi M, Megeney LA, Gondin J, Chazaud B, Brand M, Zha X, Ge K, Dilworth FJ. Science (2022 Aug 5) 377:666-669. Abstract/Full Text

