Information for Visitors

We are located on the main campus of NIH in Bethesda, Maryland at the following address:

10 Center Drive

Building 10 (Clinical Center)

Room 9B16

Bethesda, MD 20892

Our lab is on the 9th floor of Building 10. Please take the elevators next to the Lipsett auditorium to the 9th floor and make two right turns into the B-wing, or call the lab at 301-496-6991.

Additional visitor information including tips on getting to NIH is available on the NIH website.