Lab Members
Our Staff
Barbara Rehermann received her M.D. degree from Medizinische Hochschule, Hannover, Germany with an experimental doctoral thesis on signal transduction in lymphocyte activation. She conducted postgraduate clinical training in the Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Medizinische Hochschule Hannover, and a research fellowship in the Department of Molecular and Experimental Medicine at The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, CA, studying the immunopathogenesis of HBV infection. Since 2004 she is a tenured senior investigator in the Liver Diseases Branch, NIDDK and chief of the Immunology Section.
Our Fellows
Ji Hoon Oh received his Ph.D. degree from Yonsei University, Seoul, Korea studying virus-induced type I interferon in NK cell-mediated tumor surveillance. His research interest is the regulation of immune responses by the microbiome.
Jun Seishima received both his M.D. and Ph.D. degrees from Kanazawa University, Japan and completed training in gastroenterology and hepatology at the same university. Currently, he studies tissue-specific immune responses to viral infections.
Shahar Azar received his Ph.D. degree from Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel studying the endocannaboid system in fatty liver disease. As a postdoctoral fellow he is interested in understanding the effect of microbiota on host metabolism.
Keisuke Fukutomi is a gastroenterologist and hepatologist who received both his M.D. and Ph.D. degree from Osaka University, Japan. At Osaka University, he studied capsid allosteroic modulators and innate immune responses in hepatitis B virus infection. At NIH he is conducting translational studies on immune responses to hepatitis B and D viruses in clinical studies.
Sabitree Shahi received both her master’s and Ph.D. degrees from Okayama University in Japan. Subsequently, she competed for a 2-year JSPS postdoctoral fellowship grant studying plant-microbe interaction at Okayama University. During her graduate studies and postdoctoral fellowship, Dr. Shahi studied the relationship between mycoviruses and their host. At the NIH, she is analyzing the intrahepatic immune response in viral hepatitis.
Alexis Moore received a Bachelor’s of Science in Biology and a minor in digital studies from Davidson College, NC. In her time as a postbaccalaureate student at the NIH, she would like to further explore her interests in biology and data analytics by assessing immune responses of patients with viral hepatitis in clinical studies.
Our Alumni: Former Postdoctoral Fellows
Current position:
Professor and Chair, Dept. of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endocrinology, Medical School
Hannover, Germany.
Current position:
Associate Professor, Kanazawa University, Kanazawa, Japan.
Current position:
Professeur des écoles, Académie de Paris, Paris, France.
Current position:
Lecturer and attending (academic physician scientist), First Medical Clinic and Policlinic, Johannes-Gutenberg-University, Mainz, Germany.
Current position:
Internist, Praxis Polonius, Hille, Germany.
Current position:
Head, Rehabilitation and Rheumatology, RehaClinic AG, Zuerich, Switzerland.
Current position:
Full Professor, Department of Cellular, Computational and Integrative Biology, Center for Medical Sciences - CISMED, University of Trento, Italy.
Current position:
Lecturer and attending (academic physician scientist), Martin-Zeitz Center for Rare Diseases and Center for Internal Medicine, First Medical Clinic, University Clinic Hamburg-Eppendorf, Germany.
Current position:
Director, Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Shin-Yurigaoka General Hospital, Kawasaki, Japan.
Current position:
Assistant Professor, Department of Microbiology, Ewha Womans University School of Medicine, Seoul, Republic of Korea.
Current position:
Professor, Graduate School of Medical Science & Engineering, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Daejeon, Republic of Korea.
Director, The Center for Viral Immunology, Institute for Basic Science (IBS), Daejeon, Republic of Korea
Current position:
Professor and Chair of Medicine, Blacktown Mount Druitt Hospitals with Western Sydney University, Sydney, Australia.
Lead, Liver Immunology Group, Storr Liver Centre, The Westmead Institute for Medical Research, Sydney, Australia.
Current position:
Attending, Gynecological Endocrinology and Reproduction Medicine, University of Cologne, Germany.
Current position:
Associate Professor, Department of Life Sciences, School of Natural Sciences, Shiv Nadar University, Uttar Pradesh, India.
Current position:
Scientific Writer, Cactus Communications, Mumbai, India.
Current position:
Research Associate, Translational Immuomics in Hematological Neoplasms Research, University de Navarra, Pamplona, Spain.
Current position:
Lecturer and Attending (academic physician scientist), Department of Surgery, University Hospital, Regensburg, Germany.
Current position:
Professor, Graduate School of Medical Science & Engineering, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Seoul, Republic of Korea.
Current position:
Research Fellow, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Melbourne, The Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity, Melbourne, Australia.
Current position:
Associate Director, Vaccines and Prevention, US Military HIV Research Program at WRAIR.
Current position:
Program Director, Division of Skin and Rheumatic Diseases, NIAMS, NIH, Bethesda, MD.
Current position:
Clinical Fellow, Hematology/Oncology, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA.
Current position:
Professor, Department of Microbiomics, University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, Germany.
Current position:
Clinical fellow and research group leader, Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Endocrinology, Medizinische Hochschule Hannover, Germany.
Current position:
Lecturer and Attending (academic physician scientist), Clinic for Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Essen University Hospital, Essen, Germany.
Current position:
Instructor, Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Osaka University Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka, Japan.
Current position:
Assistant Professor, Graduate School of Medical Science & Engineering, Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST), Daejeon, Republic of Korea.
Current position:
Assistant Professor, Graduate School of Medical and Dental Services, Niigata University, Niigata, Japan.
Our Alumni: Former Students
Current position:
Professor, Head of the Department of Gastroenterology and Diabetology, GRN-Klinik Weinheim, Germany.
Current position:
Associate Professor of Medicine, Medicine, Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine, Boston, MA.
Next position:
Yerby Postdoctoral Fellow, Epidemiology, Harvard School of Public Health, Boston, MA.
Current position:
Clinical Associate Professor, Pathology Practices at Stanford Health Care, Stanford Medicine Children’s Health, Stanford University, Stanford, CA.
Current position:
Research Associate, University of Madiscon-Wisconsin, Madison, WI.
Current position:
Assistant Professor of Medicine, Duke University, Durham, NC.
Current position:
Associate Professor, Genetics and Molecular Biology, Millersville University, PA.
Current position:
Medical Manager Oncology, Daiichi Sankyo Germany, Jena, Germany.
Current position:
Director, Biomarkers – Late-Stage ADC Development, Pfizer, Chicago, IL.
Current position:
Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA.
Current position:
Resident, Ophthalmology, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, MI.
Current position:
Hematopathology Fellow, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Dallas, TX.
Current position:
Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT and Instructor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA.
Current position:
Family Medicine Physician, Strasburg, CO.
Current position:
Resident, Internal Medicine, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA.
Current position:
Medical Writer at Costello Medical, Cambridge, MA.
Current position:
Resident, Neurology, Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education, Rochester, MI.
Next position:
Student, Department of Biology, Utah State University, Logan, UT.
Current position:
Fellow and Millenium Scholar, Internal Medicine, Columbia University Medical Center, New York, NY.
Current position:
Postbac IRTA student, Vaccine Research Center, NIAID, NIH, Bethesda, MD.
Current position:
Clinical Associate in Medicine, Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NY.
Current position:
Medical Student, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, NY.
Current position:
Medical Student, Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine, Lynchburg, VA.
Current position:
Graduate Student, Microbiology, Immunology, and Cancer Biology, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, MN.
Current position:
Medical Student, New York University, New York, NY.
Current position:
Medical Student, Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine, Chicago, IL.
Current position:
Medical Student, Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, Philadelphia, PA.
Current position:
Student, Master’s Degree program in Bioinformatics Data Science. University of Delaware, Newark, DE.
Group Photos