Lab Members

Barbara Rehermann received her M.D. degree from Medizinische Hochschule, Hannover, Germany with an experimental doctoral thesis on signal transduction in lymphocyte activation. She conducted postgraduate clinical training in the Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at Medizinische Hochschule Hannover, and a research fellowship in the Department of Molecular and Experimental Medicine at The Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla, CA, studying the immunopathogenesis of HBV infection. Since 2004 she is a tenured senior investigator in the Liver Diseases Branch, NIDDK and chief of the Immunology Section.