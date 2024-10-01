About Our Research

Worldwide mortality from chronic hepatitis is increasing and by 2040 is projected to exceed the combined mortality of HIV infection, tuberculosis and malaria. Three human hepatitis viruses (HBV, HCV and HDV) are the causative agents for almost all cases of viral hepatitis.

View full-sized image HBV is responsible for 240 million chronic infections worldwide, with a substantial proportion due to vertical transmission from mother to child. HBV is a small DNA virus that establishes a mini chromosome within the hepatocyte nucleus as its transcriptional template and integrates randomly into the host genome. Therefore, HBV cannot be eliminated with antiviral therapy. HDV is an enveloped, closed circular RNA virus that requires HBV to propagate. HDV/HBV co-infection rapidly progresses to cirrhosis in most patients, and there is no effective therapy. HCV is a positive-stranded RNA virus responsible for about 170 million chronic infections worldwide. Highly effective antiviral therapies against HCV are now available, but a preventive HCV vaccine is still needed for worldwide elimination of HCV.

We currently take the following approaches: