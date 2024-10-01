Lab Members

Dr. Khan is a virologist with extensive experience in cell and molecular biology. His research experience encompasses numerous fields of virology with special emphasis on viral immunology, antiviral research, vaccines, and pathogenesis. He obtained his Ph.D. in 2011 from Jiwaji University, India, working on prophylactic and therapeutic measures against tropical arboviruses such as Dengue and Chikungunya. He then joined the department of medicine, UC, San Diego as a postdoctoral researcher, where he primarily focused on identifying novel mechanistic insights and therapeutic targets of HBV and HCV induced hepatitis. In 2016, he was promoted as Project Scientist and served as a co-investigator for an NIH-funded R01 grant. He has > 25 research articles to his credit and serves as an invited referee for several articles submitted to leading journals in the field of virology. His long term career goal is to develop novel therapeutic strategies for the treatment of chronic liver diseases and viral hepatitis.