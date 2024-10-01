Research Materials & Patents
Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.
Alb-tTA (Tg(Alb1-tTA)3123Lng) MouseTetracycline-responsive transcriptional activator driven by the liver-specific mouse albumin promoter (Alb-tTA). The E. Coli tetracycline operon regulatory system was used to generate a liver-specific transcription activation system that was…
Method of detecting antigenic, nucleic acid-containing macromolecular entities (U.S. Patent Number 5,077,192)A method for the detection of nucleic acid-containing moieties is described which combines affinity capture of the moiety with detection and identification of the moiety's nucleic acid
Methods of preventing viral replication (U.S. Patent Number 5,610,050)The invention relates to methods and compositions for inhibition of viral replication. In particular, termination of replication of hepatitis B virus is achieved by introducing into a target cell an antisense oligonucleotide having a sequence…
MUP-tTA MouseTetracycline-responsive transcriptional activator driven by the liver-specific mouse major urinary protein promoter (MUP-tTA).The E. Coli tetracycline operon regulatory system was used to generate a liver-specific transcription activation system that…
Synthesis & purification of hepatitis C virus-like particles (U.S. Patent Number 6,387,662)Production of enveloped RNA virus-like particles intracellularly in vitro in insect cells using a recombinant baculovirus vector containing a cDNA coding for viral structural proteins is disclosed. In vitro production and purification of hepatitis C…