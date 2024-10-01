Research Materials & Patents

Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.

Alb-tTA (Tg(Alb1-tTA)3123Lng) Mouse Tetracycline-responsive transcriptional activator driven by the liver-specific mouse albumin promoter (Alb-tTA). The E. Coli tetracycline operon regulatory system was used to generate a liver-specific transcription activation system that was… Summary PI: Liang, T. Jake

Method of detecting antigenic, nucleic acid-containing macromolecular entities (U.S. Patent Number 5,077,192) A method for the detection of nucleic acid-containing moieties is described which combines affinity capture of the moiety with detection and identification of the moiety's nucleic acid Summary PI: Liang, T. Jake

Methods of preventing viral replication (U.S. Patent Number 5,610,050) The invention relates to methods and compositions for inhibition of viral replication. In particular, termination of replication of hepatitis B virus is achieved by introducing into a target cell an antisense oligonucleotide having a sequence… Summary PI: Liang, T. Jake

MUP-tTA Mouse Tetracycline-responsive transcriptional activator driven by the liver-specific mouse major urinary protein promoter (MUP-tTA).The E. Coli tetracycline operon regulatory system was used to generate a liver-specific transcription activation system that… Summary PI: Liang, T. Jake