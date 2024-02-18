Fellow Awards
Congratulations to Dr. Allison Wing for receiving the Keystone Symposia Future of Science Fund scholarship to present her work at the upcoming Keystone meeting on MASH and Fibrosis: From molecular phenotypes to precision therapeutics.
Congratulations to Dr. Nehna Abdul Majeed for winning the American College of Physicians National Abstract Competition.
