Liver & Energy Metabolism Section
Fellow Awards

Congratulations to Dr. Allison Wing for receiving the Keystone Symposia Future of Science Fund scholarship to present her work at the upcoming Keystone meeting on MASH and Fibrosis: From molecular phenotypes to precision therapeutics.

Congratulations to Dr. Nehna Abdul Majeed for winning the American College of Physicians National Abstract Competition.
