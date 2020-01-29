Keystone Symposia Scholarship

Jan. 29, 2020

Congratulations to Dr. Maren Podszun, who was awarded a Keystone Symposia Scholarship for her work on the mechanism of action of vitamin E in NAFLD.



Dr. Podszun and other lab members will present work at the Keystone Symposium "Obesity and NAFLD: Mechanisms and Therapeutics" in Banff this February.

