Liver Energy and Metabolism Section
Acting Section Chief: Yaron Rotman, M.D., M.Sc.
Keystone Symposia Scholarship

Congratulations to Dr. Maren Podszun, who was awarded a Keystone Symposia Scholarship for her work on the mechanism of action of vitamin E in NAFLD.

Dr. Podszun and other lab members will present work at the Keystone Symposium "Obesity and NAFLD: Mechanisms and Therapeutics" in Banff this February.
