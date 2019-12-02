Acting Section Chief: Yaron Rotman, M.D., M.Sc.
New Publication - Palmitic Acid Breath Test in NAFLD
New publication in Liver International - Palmitic acid breath test reveals a marked decrease in beta-oxidation in NAFLD.
In a study led by Dr. Gihan Naguib, patients with NAFLD or healthy controls were given an oral load of 13C-labeled palmitic acid and a BreathID breath test device was used to measure the appearance of the 13C label in expired CO2. The study demonstrated nearly 30% reduction in the rates of beta-oxidation of the orally-delivered fatty acid.
The manuscript can be accessed here