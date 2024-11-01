Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- Comprehensive guidance on the diagnosis and management of primary mesenchymal tumours of the thyroid gland.
- Gubbi S, Thakur S, Avadhanula S, Araque KA, Filie AC, Raffeld M, Welch J, Del Rivero J, Kebebew E, Burman KD, Wartofsky L, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Lancet Oncol (2020 Nov) 21:e528-e537. Abstract/Full Text
- Association of Thyrotropin Suppression With Survival Outcomes in Patients With Intermediate- and High-Risk Differentiated Thyroid Cancer.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Auh S, Gershengorn M, Daley B, Bikas A, Burman K, Wartofsky L, Urken M, Dewey E, Smallridge R, Chindris AM, Kebebew E.
- JAMA Netw Open (2019 Feb 1) 2:e187754. Abstract/Full Text
- The Effect of Thyrotropin Suppression on Survival Outcomes in Patients with Differentiated Thyroid Cancer: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis.
- Gubbi S, Al-Jundi M, Foerster P, Cardenas S, Butera G, Auh S, Wright EC, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Thyroid (2024 Jun) 34:674-686. Abstract/Full Text
- (177)Lu-DOTA-EB-TATE, a Radiolabeled Analogue of Somatostatin Receptor Type 2, for the Imaging and Treatment of Thyroid Cancer.
- Thakur S, Daley B, Millo C, Cochran C, Jacobson O, Lu H, Wang Z, Kiesewetter D, Chen X, Vasko V, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Clin Cancer Res (2021 Mar 1) 27:1399-1409. Abstract/Full Text
- Metformin Targets Mitochondrial Glycerophosphate Dehydrogenase to Control Rate of Oxidative Phosphorylation and Growth of Thyroid Cancer In Vitro and In Vivo.
- Thakur S, Daley B, Gaskins K, Vasko VV, Boufraqech M, Patel D, Sourbier C, Reece J, Cheng SY, Kebebew E, Agarwal S, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Clin Cancer Res (2018 Aug 15) 24:4030-4043. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Paraplegic Patient with Metastatic Papillary Thyroid Cancer: A Multidisciplinary Approach to Radioactive Iodine Therapy Safety and Efficacy Strategy.
- Al-Naqeeb G, Munger E, Ramanathan AL, Makarewicz A, Behairy N, Veraraghavan P, Cochran C, Bernaldez P, Clinton I, Devaraj N, Lee K, Fisher T, Owoade O, Maass-Moreno R, Saboury B, Gubbi S, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- J Nucl Med (2024 Sep 3) 65:1336-1339. Abstract/Full Text
- Association of Free Thyroxine with Progression-Free Survival in Intermediate and High Risk Differentiated Thyroid Cancer.
- Ghosh R, Auh S, Gubbi S, Veeraraghavan P, Cochran C, Shobab L, Urken ML, Burman KD, Wartofsky L, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2024 Aug 8) Abstract/Full Text
- Early short-term effects on catecholamine levels and pituitary function in patients with pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma treated with [(177)Lu]Lu-DOTA-TATE therapy.
- Gubbi S, Al-Jundi M, Auh S, Jha A, Zou J, Shamis I, Meuter L, Knue M, Turkbey B, Lindenberg L, Mena E, Carrasquillo JA, Teng Y, Pacak K, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Del Rivero J, Lin FI.
- Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2023) 14:1275813. Abstract/Full Text
- Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Therapy in Neuroendocrine Tumors.
- Gubbi S, Vijayvergia N, Yu JQ, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Koch CA.
- Horm Metab Res (2022 Dec) 54:795-812. Abstract/Full Text
- The utility of low-iodine diet in preparation for thyroid cancer therapy with radioactive iodine-A cohort study.
- Luo H, Tobey A, Auh S, Cochran C, Behairy N, Merino M, Zemskova M, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Front Pharmacol (2022) 13:791710. Abstract/Full Text
- Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy in Thyroid Cancer.
- Gubbi S, Koch CA, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2022) 13:896287. Abstract/Full Text
- Hashimoto thyroiditis: an evidence-based guide to etiology, diagnosis and treatment.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Wartofsky L.
- Pol Arch Intern Med (2022 Mar 30) 132. Abstract/Full Text
- COVID-19 and chronic fatigue syndrome: An endocrine perspective.
- Bansal R, Gubbi S, Koch CA.
- J Clin Transl Endocrinol (2022 Mar) 27:100284. Abstract/Full Text
- Hypertension and COVID-19: Updates from the era of vaccines and variants.
- Swamy S, Koch CA, Hannah-Shmouni F, Schiffrin EL, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Gubbi S.
- J Clin Transl Endocrinol (2022 Mar) 27:100285. Abstract/Full Text
- Combined Immunosuppressive Therapy for Severe Graves Dermopathy.
- Gubbi S, Araque KA, Avadhanula S, Azam A, Merkel R, Cochran C, Burbelo PD, Waldman M, Neumann S, Gershengorn MC, Skarulis M, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Ann Intern Med (2021 Oct) 174:1478-1480. Abstract/Full Text
- Climate Change and Obesity.
- Koch CA, Sharda P, Patel J, Gubbi S, Bansal R, Bartel MJ.
- Horm Metab Res (2021 Sep) 53:575-587. Abstract/Full Text
- Targeting RET-mutated thyroid and lung cancer in the personalised medicine era.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Lancet Diabetes Endocrinol (2021 Aug) 9:473-474. Abstract/Full Text
- Co-Occurrence of Familial Non-Medullary Thyroid Cancer (FNMTC) and Hereditary Non-Polyposis Colorectal Cancer (HNPCC) Associated Tumors-A Cohort Study.
- Aswath K, Welch J, Gubbi S, Veeraraghavan P, Avadhanula S, Gara SK, Dikoglu E, Merino M, Raffeld M, Xi L, Kebebew E, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2021) 12:653401. Abstract/Full Text
- Mifepristone Improves Adipose Tissue Insulin Sensitivity in Insulin Resistant Individuals.
- Gubbi S, Muniyappa R, Sharma ST, Grewal S, McGlotten R, Nieman LK.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2021 Apr 23) 106:1501-1515. Abstract/Full Text
- Case Report: Primary Hypothyroidism Associated With Lutetium 177-DOTATATE Therapy for Metastatic Paraganglioma.
- Gubbi S, Al-Jundi M, Del Rivero J, Jha A, Knue M, Zou J, Turkbey B, Carrasquillo JA, Lin E, Pacak K, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Lin FI.
- Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2020) 11:587065. Abstract/Full Text
- Management of mitochondrial diabetes in the era of novel therapies.
- Yeung RO, Al Jundi M, Gubbi S, Bompu ME, Sirrs S, Tarnopolsky M, Hannah-Shmouni F.
- J Diabetes Complications (2021 Jan) 35:107584. Abstract/Full Text
- Incidence and Survival in Reproductive-Aged Women with Differentiated Thyroid Cancer: United States SEER 18 2000-2016.
- Douglas EH, Rhoads A, Thomas A, Aloi J, Suhl J, Lycan T Jr, Oleson J, Conway KM, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Lynch CF, Romitti PA.
- Thyroid (2020 Dec) 30:1781-1791. Abstract/Full Text
- Catecholamine physiology and its implications in patients with COVID-19.
- Gubbi S, Nazari MA, Taieb D, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Pacak K.
- Lancet Diabetes Endocrinol (2020 Dec) 8:978-986. Abstract/Full Text
- Prevalence of Hypothyroidism in Patients With Erdheim-Chester Disease.
- Shekhar S, Sinaii N, Irizarry-Caro JA, Gahl WA, Estrada-Veras JI, Dave R, Papadakis GZ, Tirosh A, Abel BS, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Skarulis MC, Gochuico BR, O'Brien K, Hannah-Shmouni F.
- JAMA Netw Open (2020 Oct 1) 3:e2019169. Abstract/Full Text
- Metabolic Syndrome and COVID 19: Endocrine-Immune-Vascular Interactions Shapes Clinical Course.
- Bansal R, Gubbi S, Muniyappa R.
- Endocrinology (2020 Oct 1) 161. Abstract/Full Text
- Detection of BRAFV600E in Liquid Biopsy from Patients with Papillary Thyroid Cancer Is Associated with Tumor Aggressiveness and Response to Therapy.
- Jensen K, Thakur S, Patel A, Mendonca-Torres MC, Costello J, Gomes-Lima CJ, Walter M, Wartofsky L, Burman KD, Bikas A, Ylli D, Vasko VV, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- J Clin Med (2020 Aug 2) 9. Abstract/Full Text
- Updates on the Management of Thyroid Cancer.
- Araque KA, Gubbi S, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Horm Metab Res (2020 Aug) 52:562-577. Abstract/Full Text
- Novel Targeted Therapies for Metastatic Thyroid Cancer-A Comprehensive Review.
- Al-Jundi M, Thakur S, Gubbi S, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Cancers (Basel) (2020 Jul 29) 12. Abstract/Full Text
- The Molecular Landscape of Hürthle Cell Thyroid Cancer Is Associated with Altered Mitochondrial Function-A Comprehensive Review.
- Kumari S, Adewale R, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Cells (2020 Jun 27) 9. Abstract/Full Text
- Assessment of loss-of-control eating in healthy youth by interview and questionnaire.
- Altman DR, Tanofsky-Kraff M, Shank LM, Swanson TN, Ramirez E, Moore NA, Rubin SG, Byrne ME, LeMay-Russell S, Schvey NA, Kelly NR, Parker MN, Gubbi S, Brady SM, Yanovski SZ, Yanovski JA.
- Int J Eat Disord (2020 May) 53:510-519. Abstract/Full Text
- Targeting Integrins with Radiolabeled RGD Analogues for Radiotheranostics of Metastatic Radioactive Iodine Nonresponsive Thyroid Cancer: New Avenues in Personalized Medicine.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Chen X.
- Thyroid (2020 Apr) 30:476-478. Abstract/Full Text
- Pheochromocytoma and Paraganglioma Patients With Poor Survival Often Show Brown Adipose Tissue Activation.
- Abdul Sater Z, Jha A, Hamimi A, Mandl A, Hartley IR, Gubbi S, Patel M, Gonzales M, Taïeb D, Civelek AC, Gharib AM, Auh S, O'Mara AE, Pacak K, Cypess AM.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2020 Apr 1) 105:1176-85. Abstract/Full Text
- Assessment of Thyroid Function in Patients With Alkaptonuria.
- Avadhanula S, Introne WJ, Auh S, Soldin SJ, Stolze B, Regier D, Ciccone C, Hannah-Shmouni F, Filie AC, Burman KD, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- JAMA Netw Open (2020 Mar 2) 3:e201357. Abstract/Full Text
- A Novel Risk Stratification System for Thyroid Nodules With Indeterminate Cytology-A Pilot Cohort Study.
- Gomes-Lima CJ, Auh S, Thakur S, Zemskova M, Cochran C, Merkel R, Filie AC, Raffeld M, Patel SB, Xi L, Wartofsky L, Burman KD, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2020) 11:53. Abstract/Full Text
- Resistant Hypertension: A Clinical Perspective.
- Hannah-Shmouni F, Gubbi S, Spence JD, Stratakis CA, Koch CA.
- Endocrinol Metab Clin North Am (2019 Dec) 48:811-828. Abstract/Full Text
- Hypophysitis: An update on the novel forms, diagnosis and management of disorders of pituitary inflammation.
- Gubbi S, Hannah-Shmouni F, Verbalis JG, Koch CA.
- Best Pract Res Clin Endocrinol Metab (2019 Dec) 33:101371. Abstract/Full Text
- Adrenocortical carcinoma and pulmonary embolism from tumoral extension.
- Shekhar S, Gubbi S, Papadakis GZ, Nilubol N, Hannah-Shmouni F.
- Endocrinol Diabetes Metab Case Rep (2019 Nov 25) 2019. Abstract/Full Text
- Metabolomic Analysis of the Effects of Leptin Replacement Therapy in Patients with Lipodystrophy.
- Grewal S, Gubbi S, Fosam A, Sedmak C, Sikder S, Talluru H, Brown RJ, Muniyappa R.
- J Endocr Soc (2020 Jan 1) 4:bvz022. Abstract/Full Text
- Breathing the air of mitochondrial respiration via an important oncotarget - mitochondrial glycerophosphate dehydrogenase (mGPDH).
- Thakur S, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Oncotarget (2019 Nov 5) 10:6400-6402. Abstract/Full Text
- The Role of Lithium in Management of Endocrine Tumors-A Comprehensive Review.
- Thakur S, Tobey A, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Front Oncol (2019) 9:1092. Abstract/Full Text
- Limited Utility of Circulating Cell-Free DNA Integrity as a Diagnostic Tool for Differentiating Between Malignant and Benign Thyroid Nodules With Indeterminate Cytology (Bethesda Category III).
- Thakur S, Tobey A, Daley B, Auh S, Walter M, Patel D, Nilubol N, Kebebew E, Patel A, Jensen K, Vasko V, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Front Oncol (2019) 9:905. Abstract/Full Text
- The role of an anti-diabetic drug metformin in the treatment of endocrine tumors.
- Thakur S, Daley B, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- J Mol Endocrinol (2019 Aug) 63:R17-R35. Abstract/Full Text
- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Endocrinology and Metabolism: The Dawn of a New Era.
- Gubbi S, Hamet P, Tremblay J, Koch CA, Hannah-Shmouni F.
- Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2019) 10:185. Abstract/Full Text
- Do patients with familial nonmedullary thyroid cancer present with more aggressive disease? Implications for initial surgical treatment.
- El Lakis M, Giannakou A, Nockel PJ, Wiseman D, Gara SK, Patel D, Sater ZA, Kushchayeva YY, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Nilubol N, Merino MJ, Kebebew E.
- Surgery (2019 Jan) 165:50-57. Abstract/Full Text
- Lysyl Oxidase Is a Key Player in BRAF/MAPK Pathway-Driven Thyroid Cancer Aggressiveness.
- Boufraqech M, Patel D, Nilubol N, Powers A, King T, Shell J, Lack J, Zhang L, Gara SK, Gunda V, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Kumar S, Fagin J, Knauf J, Parangi S, Venzon D, Quezado M, Kebebew E.
- Thyroid (2019 Jan) 29:79-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Primary hypophysitis and other autoimmune disorders of the sellar and suprasellar regions.
- Gubbi S, Hannah-Shmouni F, Stratakis CA, Koch CA.
- Rev Endocr Metab Disord (2018 Dec) 19:335-347. Abstract/Full Text
- Combined Immunosuppressive Therapy Induces Remission in Patients With Severe Type B Insulin Resistance: A Prospective Cohort Study.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Lange M, Cochran E, Semple RK, Gewert C, Brown RJ, Gorden P.
- Diabetes Care (2018 Nov) 41:2353-2360. Abstract/Full Text
- The effect of lithium on the progression-free and overall survival in patients with metastatic differentiated thyroid cancer undergoing radioactive iodine therapy.
- Luo H, Tobey A, Auh S, Cochran C, Zemskova M, Reynolds J, Lima C, Burman K, Wartofsky L, Skarulis M, Kebebew E, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Clin Endocrinol (Oxf) (2018 Oct) 89:481-488. Abstract/Full Text
- The Role of Molecular Diagnostics in the Management of Indeterminate Thyroid Nodules.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Wartofsky L.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2018 Sep 1) 103:3507-3510. Abstract/Full Text
- Amifostine does not protect thyroid cancer cells in DNA damaging in vitro models.
- Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J, Costello J Jr, Jensen K, Patel A, Tkavc R, Van Nostrand D, Burman KD, Wartofsky L, Vasko V.
- Endocr Connect (2017 Oct) 6:469-478. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed November 2024