Clinical Trials

Studies Seeking Patients

The Role of 68-Gallium-DOTATATE-PET/CT in the Imaging of Metastatic Thyroid Cancer Background: About 5% to 10% of differentiated thyroid cancers become resistant to standard treatment with radioactive iodine. In these cases, treatment options are limited and generally not effective. Researchers want to see if they can better detect thyroid tumors by using a compound called 68Gallium-DOTATATE. This compound may bind to a tumor and make it visible during a positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) scan. This information might help guide future research and treatment. Objective: To identify the people with thyroid cancer whose tumors have a high uptake of 68Gallium-DOTATATE as analyzed by imaging with PET/CT. Eligibility: People ages 18 years and older with thyroid cancer that has spread outside of the thyroid. Design: Participants will have a medical exam. They will give blood and urine samples. Some samples will be used for research. Participants will have imaging scans that follow standard of care. These scans may include: CT scan of the neck, chest, abdomen, and pelvis Bone scan Magnetic resonance imaging of the brain, spine, or liver 18-FDG-PET/CT as needed Participants will have a PET/CT scan. They will get an intravenous (IV) line. They will get an IV injection of 68Gallium-DOTATATE. It contains radioactive tracers. The PET/CT scanner is shaped like a large donut. It contains crystals. The crystals pick up small radiation signals that are given off by the tracers. The CT part of the scan uses low-dose x-rays. The pictures made by the scanner show where the tracers are in the body. The session will last 90 minutes. Participation will last for about 3 months. The trial is Open with a status of Recruiting. Investigator: Joanna Klubo-Gwiezdzinska, M.D. Referral Contacts:

The Use of 124-I-PET/CT Whole Body and Lesional Dosimetry in Differentiated Thyroid Cancer Study rationale High risk patients with differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) require therapy with 131 I under thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH) stimulation. There are two methods of TSH stimulation endogenous by thyroid hormone withdrawal (THW) leading to hypothyroidism and exogenous by injection of human recombinant TSH (rhTSH Thyrogen). The appropriate 131-I activity utilized for treatment is either based on empiric fixed dosage choice or individually determined activity based on 131 I dosimetric calculations. Although dosimetry utilizing radioactive iodine isotope 131 I enables calculation of maximum safe dose, it does not estimate the tumoricidal activity necessary to destroy the metastatic lesions. The alternative radioactive isotope of iodine -124 I, used for positron emission tomography (PET) imaging, might be used for calculation not only the maximum safe131 I dose, but also to predict the absorbed dose in the metastatic lesions. Study objectives The primary objective of this study is to compare the 124 I -PET/CT lesional and whole body dosimetry in each individual patient with metastatic radioiodine (RAI)-avid thyroid cancer under preparation with rhTSH and THW. The secondary objective is to evaluate the predicted by PET/CT lesional uptake with the early response to therapy. Study design This is a phase 2 pilot prospective cohort study comparing the lesional and whole body dosimetry within each patient undergoing exogenous (rhTSH) and endogenous (THW) TSH stimulation and followed for 5 years. Interventions Each study participant will undergo rhTSH and THW-aided 124 I-PET/CT dosimetric evaluations and will be subsequently treated with THW-aided RAI activity based on dosimetric calculations enabling maximum safe dosage. The patients will be followed in 12+/-3 months intervals for 5 years. Sample size and population This pilot study will include 30 patients with high risk differentiated thyroid cancer presenting with distant and/or loco-regional metastases. The trial is Open with a status of Recruiting. Investigator: Joanna Klubo-Gwiezdzinska, M.D. Referral Contacts:

Clinical and Genetic Studies in Familial Non-medullary Thyroid Cancer Background: - Researchers are studying types of thyroid cancer that seem to cluster in families. Non-medullary thyroid cancer accounts for the vast majority of all types of thyroid cancer, but little is known about possible genes that may cause the cancer. More research is needed to develop the best ways to screen for familial non-medullary thyroid cancer (FNMTC) so that it can be diagnosed and treated at an early stage. Objectives: - To evaluate the natural history of FNMTC. - To determine the best screening strategy for FNMTC. - To identify genes that may indicate susceptibility to FNMTC. Eligibility: - Individuals at least 7 years of age who have two first-degree relatives (e.g., parents, children, siblings) who have or have had non-medullary thyroid cancer or a documented diagnosis of non-medullary thyroid cancer and one living relative with documented non-medullary thyroid cancer. Design: - Participants will be evaluated by family history pedigree, physical examination, imaging (including possible neck ultrasound and radioactive iodine scans), and laboratory testing. - Participants who agree to have blood or other biological samples collected will be asked to enroll in an additional study to provide the appropriate samples and tissues. - After the initial study evaluation, participants who are not found to have a malignant thyroid tumor will be re-screened every year with non-invasive imaging studies. Participants who are found to have a malignant thyroid tumor will be informed of possible treatment options. The trial is Open with a status of Recruiting. Investigator: Joanna Klubo-Gwiezdzinska, M.D. Referral Contacts:

Studies on Tumors of the Thyroid Participants in this study will be patients diagnosed with or suspected to have a thyroid nodule or thyroid cancer. The main purpose of this study is to further understand the methods for the diagnosis and treatment of thyroid nodules and thyroid cancer. Many of the test performed are in the context of standard medical care that is offered to all patients with thyroid nodules or thyroid cancer. Other tests are performed for research purposes. In addition, blood and tissue samples will be taken for research and genetic studies. The trial is Open with a status of Recruiting. Investigator: Joanna Klubo-Gwiezdzinska, M.D. Referral Contacts: