Lab Members

Sonam Kumari did her Ph.D. at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis (Tennessee), U.S.A. She joined NIH as a postdoctoral fellow in November 2019. Her research is mainly focused on the crosstalk between the oncogenes activated signaling pathways and cancer metabolism. Therapeutic strategies targeting oncogene-driven signaling pathways and cancer metabolism based on distinct metabolic phenotype are necessary for the individualized approach to thyroid cancer therapy. Another aspect of her work is to investigate the molecular targets for the treatment of thyroid cancer. When not working, she is interested in traveling and watching movies.