Lab Members

Sonam Kumari did her Ph.D. at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis (Tennessee), U.S.A. She joined NIH as a postdoctoral fellow in November 2019. Her research is mainly focused on the crosstalk between the oncogenes activated signaling pathways and cancer metabolism. Therapeutic strategies targeting oncogene-driven signaling pathways and cancer metabolism based on distinct metabolic phenotype are necessary for the individualized approach to thyroid cancer therapy. Another aspect of her work is to investigate the molecular targets for the treatment of thyroid cancer. When not working, she is interested in traveling and watching movies.
Rhitajit (Rits) Sarkar did his Ph.D. in India and the first bout of postdoc in Israel before joining NIDDK as a postdoctoral research scholar. Rits does research in cancer cell biology and immunology, and analytical chemistry. He works on projects relating to cancer therapeutics, and his expertise includes cell culture, flow cytometry and immunological methods, and rodent models of various diseases. Rits also served as the Chair of the NIDDK Fellows Advisory Board in 2021-2022. His off-time interests include cooking, traveling, and watching documentaries.