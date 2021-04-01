  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Research Programs & Contacts
  4. Diversity Programs
  5. Network of Minority Health Research Investigators
  6. NMRI Event Photos
  7. NMRI Regional Workshop Photos

NMRI Regional Workshop Photos

NMRI Mid-West Regional Workshop

University of Iowa, Iowa City

Participants of the NMRI 2019 Mid-West Regional Meeting
NMRI Participants

Abstract Winners and NMRI Planning Group Chair for the MidWest Regional Meeting

Photo of NMRI 2019 Mid-West Regional Meeting participants
Dr. Antentor Hinton, Ford Foundation Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Iowa Dr. Jasmine Tzeggai, Medical Student, University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine Dr. Ingrid Adams, Associate Professor, The Ohio State University Dr. Ayotunde Dokun, Associate Professor, University of Iowa

Keynote Speaker

Keynote Speaker at NMRI 2019 Mid-West Regional Meeting
Dr. E. Dale Abel, Professor of Medicine and Biochemistry, Roy and Lucille A., Carver College of Medicine, University of Iowa
Presentation at NMRI Mid-West Regional Meeting 2019
Dr. Ayotunde Dokun, Associate Professor, University of Iowa