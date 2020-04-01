  1. Home
NMRI 17th Annual Workshop

Group photo from the NMRI Annual Workshop
NMRI Image containing Rodgers and Agodoa
Left: Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK)

Right: Dr. Lawrence Agodoa, Director of the Office of Minority Health and Research Coordination (OMHRC)

Travel Award Recipients

American Society for Bone and Mineral Research: Theodore Busby Pictured: Ms. Winnie Martinez, Dr. Lawrence Agodoa
Photo of Endocrine Society: Dr. Crystal Hill, Dr. Angelina Hernandez-Carretero Pictured: Dr. Rocio Pereira, Dr. Lawrence Agodoa, Ms. Winnie Martinez.
Photo of American Association for Study of Liver Diseases: Dr. Essa Mohamed, Dr. Bolni Nagal.
American Association for Study of Liver Diseases: Dr. Essa Mohamed, Dr. Bolni Nagal.
American Society of Nephrology: Dr. Hostensia Beng, Amanda Brown-Tortorici, Dr. Alexander Bullen, Isaac Campo, Dr. Glenn Chertow, Dr. Yelena Drexler, Dr. Titilola Falasinnu, Dr. Jorge Gamboa, Dr. Diana Hernandez, Dr. Chinaemere Igwebuike, Dr. Tanya Johns, Dr. Janice Lea, Dr. Anberitha Matthews, Dr. Devika Nair, Dr. Jordan Nestor, Dr. Javier Neyra, Dr. Angie Nishio Lucar, Elimelda Ongeri, Dr. Ankit Patel, Dr. Anawin Sanguankeo, Dr. Milda Saunders, Dr. Silvi Shah, Dr. George Vasquez Rios, Dr. Rajkumar Venkatadri, Pictured: Dr. Mark Rosenberg, Dr. Todd Ibrahim

Abstract Winners

Photo of Abstract Winners Chinamere Igwebuike, Dr. Mariya Sweetwyne, Dr. Milda Saunders.
Chinamere Igwebuike, Dr. Mariya Sweetwyne, Dr. Milda Saunders.

Poster Award Winners

Dr. IIse Daehn, Theodore Busby, Dr. Jorge Gamboa, Dr. Oluremi Ajala.

NMRI Planning and Oversight Group

Photo of NMRI Planning and Oversight Group Dr. Virginia Sarapura, Dr. Elimelda Ongeri, Dr. Lovoria Williams, Dr. Myra Kleinpeter, Dr. Rocio Pereira, Dr. Jose Romero, Dr. Michelle Harris, Ms. Winnie Martinez, Dr. Lawrence Agodoa, Dr. Patricia Heyn, Dr. Leon McDougle, Dr. Juan Sanabria, Dr. Trudy Gaillard, Dr. Celest Carr, Dr. Bessie Young.
Dr. Virginia Sarapura, Dr. Elimelda Ongeri, Dr. Lovoria Williams, Dr. Myra Kleinpeter, Dr. Rocio Pereira, Dr. Jose Romero, Dr. Michelle Harris, Ms. Winnie Martinez, Dr. Lawrence Agodoa, Dr. Patricia Heyn, Dr. Leon McDougle, Dr. Juan Sanabria, Dr. Trudy Gaillard, Dr. Celest Carr, Dr. Bessie Young