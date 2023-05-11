NIDDK Director's Update Summer 2023
Director's Note
What inspires us to do what we do? Where do we find our “why”? In the Summer issue of the NIDDK Director’s Update newsletter, we learn from several people in the NIDDK community about what inspires them to effect positive change for others. Watch and read more.
News Around NIDDK
- With help from the community, NIDDK releases new report aimed to advance health equity
- NIDDK fellows hosted the 18th annual scientific conference in person for the first time in three years
- Getting to Know Dr. Madhumita Sinha
- Molecular Medicine Branch transition recognizes leadership and scientific innovation
- NIDDK celebrates two decades of data sharing
- Fellow Spotlight: Dr. Karl-Frédéric Vieux
Research Updates
- Open-access Type 2 Diabetes Knowledge Portal facilitates global exchange of data and ideas
- Being hospitalized with acute kidney injury may increase risk for rehospitalization and death
- NIH-supported trial shows artificial pancreas improves blood glucose control in young children
Health Information Updates
Commendations & Commencements
- Welcome
Bellayr, De la Cruz Landrau, Garcia, Heinicke, Rodgers, Ravichandran
- Congratulations
Sumner
- In Memoriam
Cabib, Kalser
