Retired Program: Accelerating Medicines Partnership® Program for Type 2 Diabetes (AMP T2D)

NIDDK Participation in NIH’s Accelerating Medicines Partnership (AMP) Program

Overview

The National Institutes of Health (NIH), 10 biopharmaceutical companies, and multiple non-profit organizations launched a public-private partnership in February 2014 called the Accelerating Medicines Partnership (AMP)* program. Managed through the Foundation for the NIH (FNIH), the program brings together government, industry, and non-profit foundation partners to identify and validate promising biological targets for therapeutics. The partners designed a milestone-driven research plan to tackle this challenge for type 2 diabetes, as well as for Alzheimer’s disease and the autoimmune disorders rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus (lupus). AMP data is considered precompetitive and made publicly accessible to the broad biomedical community for further research.

*“Accelerating Medicines Partnership” and “AMP” are registered service marks of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

About Type 2 Diabetes

In 2014, at program launch, Type 2 diabetes (T2D) affected about 26 million people in the U.S. and more than 382 million people worldwide. As many as 79 million adults in the U.S. were estimated to have “pre-diabetes” and were at a higher risk of developing T2D. Many complications are associated with the disease, including an increased risk for cardiovascular disease. Diabetes is a leading cause of kidney failure, lower limb amputations, and retinopathy, which can result in blindness.

AMP T2D Approach

The approach of this project was to use and supplement available genetic data from people with T2D or at risk for developing T2D to identify and validate novel molecules and pathways as targets for therapeutic development.

T2D Knowledge Portal History

Researchers built a public database, the T2D Knowledge Portal (T2DKP) of DNA sequence, functional genomic and epigenomic information, and clinical data from studies on type 2 diabetes and its cardiac and renal complications. In 2021, AMP T2D became part of NIH’s AMP Program for Common Metabolic Diseases (AMP CMD).

NIDDK continues to support AMP CMD and the Common Metabolic Diseases Knowledge Portal (CMDKP).

Funding Opportunities

NIDDK solicited participation through the following funding opportunities for AMP T2D

AMP T2D Governance

The steering committee for AMP T2D comprised representatives from NIH, FNIH, participating companies, and non-profit organizations. The steering committee met regularly and monitored progress towards milestones. The steering committee operated under the direction of the AMP executive committee that included representatives from NIH, FNIH, participating companies, the Food and Drug Administration, and non-profit organizations.

Partners

Government

NIH - NIDDK

Industry

Janssen

Lilly

Merck

Pfizer

Sanofi

Non-Profit Organizations

American Diabetes Association

Foundation for the NIH

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

Budget: 5 years ($52.8 Million Total Project Funding)