Guillermo A. Arreaza-Rubín, M.D.

As director for clinical immunology of diabetes program and the technologies for the diagnosis and diabetes control program, I oversee a variety of research projects designed to improve diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of this disease. My responsibilities include a portfolio that includes the Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer Research (SBIR/STTR) program—which supports innovative research by small businesses that have the potential for commercialization—in areas related to immunology, diabetes, and other endocrine and metabolic diseases. These areas include drug discovery for diabetes and other endocrine diseases; new technologies for islet isolation, stem cell/regeneration, and transplantation; immune modulatory agents for the primary and secondary prevention of diabetes; inflammatory aspects of type 2 diabetes, and glucose control technologies. I oversee academic research on closed-loop systems/artificial pancreas development including the testing of novel glucose sensors and integrated pancreatic hormone replacement delivery technologies and a portfolio on cell replacement therapies. Also, oversee a new consortium focused on strategies to restore awareness of hypoglycemia in people with type 1 diabetes (IAH-C) including interventions with new technologies. In addition, I have been the program director for the Clinical Islet Transplantation (CIT) Consortium and the Clinical Islet Transplant Registry (CITR) and participate in the coordination of the human islet research network (HIRN) program as a program director for the consortium for modeling autoimmunity (CMAI) and the consortium on human islet biomimetics (CHIB). I represent the NIDDK on several trans-NIH and interagency working groups on metabolic monitoring, inflammatory processes, autoimmunity and medical devices development and performance surveillance.

Research Programs

Bioengineering, Biotechnology, & Imaging as applied to Diabetes, Metabolic, & Endocrine Diseases

Cutting-edge technologies and integrated approaches that treat and elucidate the underlying mechanisms of endocrine and metabolic diseases, including diabetes.

Clinical Research in Type 1 Diabetes

Determinants, etiology, progression, prevention, and treatment of type 1 diabetes in children and adults.

Diabetes, Endocrine, & Metabolic Disease Translational Research

Studies that translate scientific findings into practice to enhance human health of those with, or at risk for, metabolic disease.

Diabetes: Treatment, Prevention, & Complications



Endocrine Pancreas

Biology, development, and function of the endocrine pancreas and clinical studies on islet transplantation for type 1 diabetes treatment.

Pathophysiology of Diabetes & Metabolic Disease

Basic and clinical research that addresses the pathophysiology of metabolic diseases, including type 1 and type 2 diabetes.