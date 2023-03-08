Hanyu Liang, M.D., Ph.D.

As a program director in the Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, & Metabolic Diseases, I administer a portfolio of research grants on carbohydrate and lipid metabolism within the liver and subsequent effects on systemic physiology including the contribution of hepatic metabolism to obesity, insulin resistance/sensitivity and diabetes. I also oversee studies that aims to understand the effects of bariatric surgery on diabetes and other outcomes associated with the pathophysiology of diabetes. Basic science grants as well as human studies and clinical trials are supported in this portfolio.

Research Programs

Clinical Research in Type 1 Diabetes

Determinants, etiology, progression, prevention, and treatment of type 1 diabetes in children and adults.

Clinical Research in Type 2 Diabetes

Progression and treatment of type 2 diabetes in children and adults.

Diabetes: Treatment, Prevention, & Complications



Metabolic Pathways

Studies on the pathways that are involved in intermediary metabolism as they impact endocrine and metabolic diseases.

Metabolism, Energy Balance & Obesity

Basic studies in non-human animals related to the neural control of energy balance and weight gain, loss and maintenance.

Pathophysiology of Diabetes & Metabolic Disease

Basic and clinical research that addresses the pathophysiology of metabolic diseases, including type 1 and type 2 diabetes.