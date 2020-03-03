Peter Perrin, Ph.D.

Responsibilities & Activities

As a Program Director in the Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, I support basic and translational research related to gastrointestinal immunology, gastrointestinal microbial-host interactions, and HIV within the gastrointestinal system. Research projects cover innate and adaptive gastrointestinal mucosal immunology; various aspects of gastrointestinal mucosal inflammation and colitis; interactions between the gut microbiome and the host that promote homeostasis; dysbiosis and pathogenic host-microbial interactions within the gut; mechanistic studies of inflammatory bowel disease and other diseases of the gastrointestinal tract with immune or infectious components; and interactions of HIV or its treatment with the gastrointestinal system, including research toward a cure focused on mechanisms within the gastrointestinal tract or the impact of HIV on gastrointestinal homeostasis and function. In my capacity as the Program Director for the Digestive Diseases Research Cores Centers, I support shared resources (i.e., core facilities) with the goal of fostering interdisciplinary cooperation between investigators that conduct high quality research on digestive and liver diseases. Finally, as NIDDK's AIDS Research Coordinator I work with my colleagues across NIDDK and within other NIH Institutes, Centers, and Offices to foster high priority HIV-related research related to NIDDK’s mission.

