Advanced Health Information Search

In this episode of Healthy Moments, Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, describes how parents can encourage their children to be more physically active.
Four steps to help people with diabetes understand, monitor, and manage diabetes. Explains diabetes ABCs and ways to stay healthy and control the disease.
Describes how abdominal adhesions form. Explains their causes and how they can lead to intestinal obstruction.
Learn how to use the Body Weight Planner, which helps adults set their personal physical activity and calorie goals.
Describes symptoms, causes, and treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), a condition in which acid reflux leads to symptoms or complications.
Describes acid reflux (also known as GER or GERD) in children and teens, including the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment.
Describes gastroesophageal reflux (GER) and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) in infants, including the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment.
Explains the causes of acquired cystic kidney disease (ACKD), a common condition in people with kidney failure who are treated with dialysis.
Overview of acromegaly, a disorder that occurs when the body makes too much growth hormone over a long period of time.
Read about decreased functional status and quality of life (QOL) issues that frequently complicate progressive CKD.
Dr. Nathan D. Wong explains why it is so important to talk about heart disease with patients who have diabetes.
Describes adrenal insufficiency, or Addison’s disease, and secondary adrenal insufficiency and the role of the adrenal hormones cortisol and aldosterone.
Describes Alagille syndrome, a rare, inherited disorder that affects the liver. Covers the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and long-term outlook.
Defines albuminuria and discusses who is at risk. Reviews the signs of albuminuria and provides information about testing procedures and treatment options.
Describes primary amyloidosis and dialysis-related amyloidosis, diseases that affect the kidneys.
Learn about problems of the lower GI tract, such as anorectal malformation, colonic atresia, malrotation, intussusception, fistula, prolapse, and volvulus.
Overview of anemia in people with chronic kidney disease, a common complication in people with advanced kidney disease.
Overview of anemia of inflammation, also called anemia of chronic disease, a type of anemia that affects people who have conditions that cause inflammation.
Overview of anti-GBM disease, a rare autoimmune disorder that affects the kidneys and lungs and can be fatal if not treated promptly.
Learn about aplastic anemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, rare disorders that affect bone marrow and blood, including symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment.
Inflammation of your appendix. If a surgeon doesn’t remove an inflamed appendix, it will likely burst, or rupture.
Dr. Rodgers is joined by Dr. Josie Briggs, who explains what you need to know about dietary supplements.
A doctor provides an overview of kidney disease medications and their relation to other conditions, such as high blood pressure.
In this episode of Healthy Moments, Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, explains why people with risk factors for kidney disease should get tested for the disease.
Albuminuria may be a sign of CKD. A urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio on a spot urine specimen is the recommended test to assess and monitor urine albumin.
Discusses symptoms and treatment of autoimmune hepatitis, a chronic disease in which your immune system attacks the liver, causing inflammation and damage.
Overview of autonomic neuropathy—damage to nerves that control your internal organs, including your heart, digestive system, bladder, eyes, and sex organs.
Overview of Barrett's esophagus including the causes; the link to acid reflux; as well as symptoms, treatments, complications, diet, and home care.
Susan Z. Yanovski, MD, discusses how the benefits of behavioral weight management treatment can apply to the care of people with diabetes.
In this episode of Healthy Moments, Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, shares how steady changes in physical activity can improve your health.
Read about symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of biliary atresia, a condition in infants in which bile ducts are scarred and blocked, leading to liver damage.
Detailed information on binge eating disorder, including symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment.
Provides a comprehensive introduction to the causes, symptoms, and treatments for bladder control problems in women.
Learn about the causes, symptoms, and diagnosis of bladder control problems and bedwetting in children. Treatments may include home care, alarms, and medicine.
Defines overactive bladder, detrusor-sphincter dyssynergia, and urine retention. Discusses the symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment of neurogenic bladder.
Describes bladder control problems, specifically urinary incontinence, its complications, symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment.
Learn about bladder infections and painful urination, including symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatments.
Read about bladder infections, as well as pain and urgency with urination, in children. Learn about the symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatments.
Use the body mass index (BMI) calculator.
Read about causes, diagnosis, and treatment of bowel control problems including information on diet and nutrition, and fecal incontinence in children.
Dr. Koroshetz joins Dr. Rodgers to explain the effects high blood pressure can have on the brain.
A doctor explains that kidney damage caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) is usually permanent, and how kidney treatment works to prevent further damage.
Advice for caretakers of a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease from Dr. Rodgers and Dr. Hodes.
Describes the psychosocial impact chronic kidney disease can have on children and their families.
Overview of the main causes of chronic kidney disease (CKD), including diabetes and high blood pressure, glomerular diseases, and polycystic kidney disease.
Moving more and eating better can help you improve your health and keep up with the demands of your busy life. Find out what you can do to get fit and healthy.
Describes celiac disease, a digestive disorder that damages the small intestine in people who cannot tolerate gluten, it's symptoms, causes, and treatment.
This feature article describes research into the link between celiac disease and reproductive problems in women, and offers one woman's story.
Describes tests identifying serological and genetic markers associated with celiac disease. If celiac disease is suspected, a biopsy determines the diagnosis.