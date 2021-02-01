Advanced Health Information Search

3 Easy Tips to Get Children Active In this episode of Healthy Moments, Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, describes how parents can encourage their children to be more physically active.

4 Steps to Manage Your Diabetes for Life Four steps to help people with diabetes understand, monitor, and manage diabetes. Explains diabetes ABCs and ways to stay healthy and control the disease. ​

4 Steps to Manage Your Diabetes for Life PDF, 4.49 MB Four steps to help people with diabetes understand, monitor, and manage diabetes. Explains diabetes ABCs and ways to stay healthy and control the disease.

Abdominal Adhesions Describes how abdominal adhesions form. Explains their causes and how they can lead to intestinal obstruction.

About the Body Weight Planner Learn how to use the Body Weight Planner, which helps adults set their personal physical activity and calorie goals.

Acid Reflux (GER & GERD) in Adults Describes symptoms, causes, and treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), a condition in which acid reflux leads to symptoms or complications.

Acid Reflux (GER & GERD) in Children & Teens Describes acid reflux (also known as GER or GERD) in children and teens, including the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment.

Acid Reflux (GER & GERD) in Infants Describes gastroesophageal reflux (GER) and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) in infants, including the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment.​

Acquired Cystic Kidney Disease Explains the causes of acquired cystic kidney disease (ACKD), a common condition in people with kidney failure who are treated with dialysis.

Acromegaly Overview of acromegaly, a disorder that occurs when the body makes too much growth hormone over a long period of time.

Address Functional Status & Quality of Life Issues Read about decreased functional status and quality of life (QOL) issues that frequently complicate progressive CKD.

Addressing Cardiovascular Risk Factors in People with Diabetes Dr. Nathan D. Wong explains why it is so important to talk about heart disease with patients who have diabetes.

Adrenal Insufficiency & Addison’s Disease Describes adrenal insufficiency, or Addison’s disease, and secondary adrenal insufficiency and the role of the adrenal hormones cortisol and aldosterone.

Alagille Syndrome Describes Alagille syndrome, a rare, inherited disorder that affects the liver. Covers the causes, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and long-term outlook.

Albuminuria: Albumin in the Urine Defines albuminuria and discusses who is at risk. Reviews the signs of albuminuria and provides information about testing procedures and treatment options.

Amyloidosis & Kidney Disease Describes primary amyloidosis and dialysis-related amyloidosis, diseases that affect the kidneys.

Anatomic Problems of the Lower GI Tract Learn about problems of the lower GI tract, such as anorectal malformation, colonic atresia, malrotation, intussusception, fistula, prolapse, and volvulus.

Anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease Overview of anemia in people with chronic kidney disease, a common complication in people with advanced kidney disease.

Anemia of Inflammation or Chronic Disease Overview of anemia of inflammation, also called anemia of chronic disease, a type of anemia that affects people who have conditions that cause inflammation.

Anti-GBM (Goodpasture’s) Disease Overview of anti-GBM disease, a rare autoimmune disorder that affects the kidneys and lungs and can be fatal if not treated promptly.

Aplastic Anemia & Myelodysplastic Syndromes Learn about aplastic anemia and myelodysplastic syndromes, rare disorders that affect bone marrow and blood, including symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment.

Appendicitis Inflammation of your appendix. If a surgeon doesn’t remove an inflamed appendix, it will likely burst, or rupture.​

Are Probiotics Good for Your Health? Dr. Rodgers is joined by Dr. Josie Briggs, who explains what you need to know about dietary supplements.

Are there medications for kidney disease? A doctor provides an overview of kidney disease medications and their relation to other conditions, such as high blood pressure.

Are You at Risk for Kidney Disease? In this episode of Healthy Moments, Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, explains why people with risk factors for kidney disease should get tested for the disease.

Assess Urine Albumin Albuminuria may be a sign of CKD. A urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio on a spot urine specimen is the recommended test to assess and monitor urine albumin.

Autoimmune Hepatitis Discusses symptoms and treatment of autoimmune hepatitis, a chronic disease in which your immune system attacks the liver, causing inflammation and damage.

Autonomic Neuropathy Overview of autonomic neuropathy—damage to nerves that control your internal organs, including your heart, digestive system, bladder, eyes, and sex organs.

Barrett's Esophagus Overview of Barrett's esophagus including the causes; the link to acid reflux; as well as symptoms, treatments, complications, diet, and home care.

Behavioral Weight Loss Interventions: How Do Recent USPSTF Recommendations Inform Diabetes Care? Susan Z. Yanovski, MD, discusses how the benefits of behavioral weight management treatment can apply to the care of people with diabetes.

Better Health and a Better You In this episode of Healthy Moments, Dr. Griffin Rodgers, director of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, shares how steady changes in physical activity can improve your health.

Biliary Atresia Read about symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment of biliary atresia, a condition in infants in which bile ducts are scarred and blocked, leading to liver damage.

Binge Eating Disorder Detailed information on binge eating disorder, including symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment.

Bladder Control Medicines Provides a comprehensive introduction to the causes, symptoms, and treatments for bladder control problems in women.​

Bladder Control Problems & Bedwetting in Children Learn about the causes, symptoms, and diagnosis of bladder control problems and bedwetting in children. Treatments may include home care, alarms, and medicine.

Bladder Control Problems & Nerve Disease Defines overactive bladder, detrusor-sphincter dyssynergia, and urine retention. Discusses the symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment of neurogenic bladder.

Bladder Control Problems (Urinary Incontinence) Describes bladder control problems, specifically urinary incontinence, its complications, symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment.

Bladder Infection (Urinary Tract Infection—UTI) in Adults Learn about bladder infections and painful urination, including symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatments.

Bladder Infection (Urinary Tract Infection—UTI) in Children Read about bladder infections, as well as pain and urgency with urination, in children. Learn about the symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatments.

Bowel Control Problems (Fecal Incontinence) Read about causes, diagnosis, and treatment of bowel control problems including information on diet and nutrition, and fecal incontinence in children.

Brain Health and High Blood Pressure: Mind Your Risks Dr. Koroshetz joins Dr. Rodgers to explain the effects high blood pressure can have on the brain.

Can kidney disease get better? A doctor explains that kidney damage caused by chronic kidney disease (CKD) is usually permanent, and how kidney treatment works to prevent further damage.

Caregiving and Alzheimer's Disease Advice for caretakers of a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease from Dr. Rodgers and Dr. Hodes.

Caring for a Child with Kidney Disease Describes the psychosocial impact chronic kidney disease can have on children and their families.

Causes of Chronic Kidney Disease Overview of the main causes of chronic kidney disease (CKD), including diabetes and high blood pressure, glomerular diseases, and polycystic kidney disease.

Celebrate the Beauty of Youth Moving more and eating better can help you improve your health and keep up with the demands of your busy life. Find out what you can do to get fit and healthy.

Celiac Disease Describes celiac disease, a digestive disorder that damages the small intestine in people who cannot tolerate gluten, it's symptoms, causes, and treatment.

Celiac Disease and Reproductive Problems This feature article describes research into the link between celiac disease and reproductive problems in women, and offers one woman's story.