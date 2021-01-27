Clinical Trials

  1. Home
Open studies conducted by NIDDK Principal Investigators appear below. Study statuses may include the following:

  • Open: Recruiting - Currently recruiting participants and open to everyone who meets eligibility criteria.
  • Open: Active, Not Recruiting - Participants are receiving an intervention or being examined, however new participants are not being recruited or enrolled.
  • Open: Enrolling by Invitation - People in a particular population were selected in advance and invited to participate. The study is not open to everyone who meets the eligibility criteria.
  • Open: Available for Expanded Access - Patients who are not participants in the clinical study may be able to gain access to the drug, biologic, or medical device being studied.

Studies Seeking Patients

Prebiotics and Metformin Improve Gut and Hormones in Type 2 Diabetes in Youth (MIGHTY-fiber)

Background: Metformin is a pill youth with type 2 diabetes take. It can cause side effects like diarrhea and upset stomach. Researchers want to see if a fiber supplement can help decrease these side effects. Objective: To see if a prebiotic fiber supplement helps improve the gastrointestinal side effects of people taking metformin and helps with their blood sugars. Eligibility: People ages 10-25 with type 2 diabetes who are taking or will take metformin Design: Participants will be screened with: Physical exam Medical history Blood and urine tests Meeting with a nutritionist Participants will stop taking all diabetes medication for 1 week. They will then take metformin by mouth for 1 week. They will be randomly assigned to take either a fiber supplement or a placebo by mouth during the same week. They will then stop all study treatments for 2-3 weeks. Then they will restart metformin for 1 week. The groups that received the fiber versus the placebo will be reversed. All participants will then continue taking metformin and take the fiber for 1 month. Participants will have 6 visits over about 2 months. These will include: Blood and urine tests Meal tests: A plastic tube will be inserted in the participant s arm vein for blood draws. They will drink a special meal. DXA scan: Participants will lie on their back while the scan measures their body fat and muscle. While they are home, participants will: Fill out daily surveys online Wear daily activity and blood sugar monitors Collect their stool Eat only certain foods for two 1-week periods...

The trial is Open with a status of Recruiting.

Investigator: Stephanie T Chung, M.D.

Referral Contacts: (240) 383-9379

Title: Therapeutic Targets in African-American Youth With Type 2 Diabetes

Background: The pill metformin treats diabetes. But it does not work for all youth, especially African-Americans. The injectable Liraglutide treats type 2 diabetes in adults. Researchers want to understand how these drugs work and if they decrease excess sugar made by the liver in youth with type 2 diabetes. Objective: To test if using liraglutide and metformin are better than just metformin for decreasing excess sugar produced by the liver in African-American youth with type 2 diabetes. Eligibility: African-Americans ages 12-21 with type 2 diabetes Design: Visit 1: Participants will be screened with medical history, physical exam, and blood and urine tests. Participants will stop taking diabetes medicines for 1 week. They will learn how to check blood sugars at home twice a day. Visit 2: Overnight at the clinic. Participants will have: Vital signs taken. Pregnancy test. A thin plastic tube (IV catheter) be inserted in each forearm by needle. Blood drawn several times after drinking a sweet drink. X-ray of total body fat. Urine and stool collected. Breath tests while wearing a clear hood for up to 45 minutes. For several hours, participants can have only water. At 4 a.m. they will get sugar and fat with nonradioactive isotopes in one IV. Blood will be collected. Every 30 minutes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., they will drink small amounts of a shake and have blood drawn. Participants will be randomly assigned to take either both study drugs daily or just metformin daily. Visits 3-4: Participants will bring their blood sugar records and have blood tests. Visit 5, after 3 months: Repeat of visit 2....

The trial is Open with a status of Recruiting.

Investigator: Stephanie T Chung, M.D.

Referral Contacts: (240) 479-8137

