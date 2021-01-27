Clinical Trials

Background: Metformin is a pill youth with type 2 diabetes take. It can cause side effects like diarrhea and upset stomach. Researchers want to see if a fiber supplement can help decrease these side effects. Objective: To see if a prebiotic fiber supplement helps improve the gastrointestinal side effects of people taking metformin and helps with their blood sugars. Eligibility: People ages 10-25 with type 2 diabetes who are taking or will take metformin Design: Participants will be screened with: Physical exam Medical history Blood and urine tests Meeting with a nutritionist Participants will stop taking all diabetes medication for 1 week. They will then take metformin by mouth for 1 week. They will be randomly assigned to take either a fiber supplement or a placebo by mouth during the same week. They will then stop all study treatments for 2-3 weeks. Then they will restart metformin for 1 week. The groups that received the fiber versus the placebo will be reversed. All participants will then continue taking metformin and take the fiber for 1 month. Participants will have 6 visits over about 2 months. These will include: Blood and urine tests Meal tests: A plastic tube will be inserted in the participant s arm vein for blood draws. They will drink a special meal. DXA scan: Participants will lie on their back while the scan measures their body fat and muscle. While they are home, participants will: Fill out daily surveys online Wear daily activity and blood sugar monitors Collect their stool Eat only certain foods for two 1-week periods...

The trial is Open with a status of Recruiting.

Investigator: Stephanie T Chung, M.D.

Referral Contacts: