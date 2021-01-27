Lab Members

Alfredo Villalobos-Perez, B.S.

Study Coordinator, Post-baccalaureate Intramural Research Training Award Fellow

Alfredo is a premedical post-baccalaureate fellow who doesn’t like snow. He completed his undergrad at Grinnell College in 2019 with B.A’s in Biology and Anthropology. He is interested in understanding the natural history of cardiovascular disease in youth with Type 2 Diabetes. At the moment, he is studying biomarkers of inflammation. Outside of lab, Alfredo enjoys visiting his family and volunteering with youth development organizations. Coming from a migrant farm working background, he visits his family in Florida or North Carolina depending on the tomato season.