Lab Members
Our Staff
Stephanie T. Chung, M.B.B.S., is a board certified pediatric endocrinologist and internist, Lasker Tenure-Track Investigator, Co-Director of Metabolic Research Program at NIDDK and Adjunct Assistant Clinical Professor at George Washington University. Dr. Chung has over 12 years of experience conducting clinical studies in children and adults with diabetes and obesity. She currently leads a clinical metabolic research program that focuses on improving population-specific risk stratification and management of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease with the goal of reducing health disparities especially in youth and young adults. Her passions include running as well as baking delicious treats for her family and lab.
Lilian Mabundo, RN, MSN, is a research nurse in the Diabetes, Endocrinology and Obesity Branch with a master’s degree in Nursing Education. She is lead associate investigator for clinical studies with expertise in conducting metabolic phenotyping using isotope tracers. She assists with the clinical management and education of patients, study implementation and data collection and organization. Outside of lab, she loves spending time with her family and friends, watching movies, exercising, decluttering, and is an avid “foodie.”
Abby Meyers, M.D., is a pediatric endocrinologist and Assistant Clinical Professor at The Children’s National Hospital in Washington DC. Dr. Meyers completed her research fellowship at the Eunice Kennedy Shriver InterInstitute Fellowship Program, NICHD under the mentorship of Dr. Chung. Her research interests include improving the care and treatment of youth with obesity and type 2 diabetes center. She is credentialed and permitted to see patients at both CNMC and NIH.
Our Fellows
Vandhna Sharma, M.D., is a clinical fellow in NIH’s Inter-Institute Endocrinology Fellowship Program. She completed her internal medicine training at George Washington University Medical Center/Providence Hospital in Washington, D.C. Vandhna is board certified in internal medicine by the American Board of Internal Medicine. She joined NIH in July 2019, and her clinical research interests focus on obesity, metabolism, type 2 diabetes, and the transition from adolescence to adult insulin resistance. She enjoys staying physically active with her family, going out on runs with her husband, and trips to the park with her daughter.
Anna Zenno, M.D., is a clinical fellow in NIH Inter-Institute Endocrinology Fellowship Program. She obtained a B.S. in Biology and Society from Cornell University, M.D. from Stony Brook University School of Medicine and completed her residency in the Combined Internal Medicine-Pediatrics Program at the University of Massachusetts Medical School-Baystate in Springfield, Massachusetts. Her research interests include adult and pediatric obesity, bariatric and metabolic surgery, type 2 diabetes, and transition of care from childhood to adulthood in endocrinology. In her free time, she enjoys biking, yoga, and exploring new restaurants.
Celeste is a Study Coordinator in the Diabetes Endocrinology and Obesity Branch. In May 2018, Celeste obtained a B.S. from Hawaii Pacific University and joined Dr. Stephanie Chung’s lab shortly after. Celeste’s primary project focuses on reasons for metformin’s non-responsiveness while evaluating novel therapeutics in African-American youth with type 2 diabetes. After completing her position in May 2021, Celeste will be attending medical school.
Sam is in her final year as a post-baccalaureate fellow with Dr. Stephanie Chung. Since graduating from Arizona State University in 2019, she has enjoyed diving headfirst into clinical research and also being a virtual camp counselor at a camp for children with type 1 diabetes. Upon completion of her fellowship, she will pursue medical school. Sam loves to run long distances, go rock climbing with friends, and is an avid DC foodie.
Alfredo is a premedical post-baccalaureate fellow who doesn’t like snow. He completed his undergrad at Grinnell College in 2019 with B.A’s in Biology and Anthropology. He is interested in understanding the natural history of cardiovascular disease in youth with Type 2 Diabetes. At the moment, he is studying biomarkers of inflammation. Outside of lab, Alfredo enjoys visiting his family and volunteering with youth development organizations. Coming from a migrant farm working background, he visits his family in Florida or North Carolina depending on the tomato season.
Joshua is a post-baccalaureate in Dr. Stephanie Chung’s Lab. He completed his B.S. at the University of Washington in 2018. With a family history of diabetes, Joshua enjoys contributing to the Chung Lab in developing more effective diabetes interventions for vulnerable populations. He aims to implement culturally-sensitive diabetes treatments that improve quality of life for adolescents. Upon completion of his fellowship in the fall, he will attend Medical School. Joshua is a devout Lebron James fan who enjoys working out, playing Hip Hop and R&B music covers, and exploring museums.
Group Photos