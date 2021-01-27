  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Research at NIDDK
  4. Labs & Branches
  5. Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch
  6. Section on Pediatric Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism
  7. Publications
Section on Pediatric Diabetes, Obesity, and Metabolism

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Leptin decreases de novo lipogenesis in patients with lipodystrophy.
Baykal AP, Parks EJ, Shamburek R, Syed-Abdul MM, Chacko S, Cochran E, Startzell M, Gharib AM, Ouwerkerk R, Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Walter PJ, Walter M, Muniyappa R, Chung ST, Brown RJ.
JCI Insight (2020 Jul 23) 5. Abstract/Full Text
Free fatty acid processing diverges in human pathologic insulin resistance conditions.
Sekizkardes H, Chung ST, Chacko S, Haymond MW, Startzell M, Walter M, Walter PJ, Lightbourne M, Brown RJ.
J Clin Invest (2020 Jul 1) 130:3592-3602. Abstract/Full Text
Stress Measured by Allostatic Load Varies by Reason for Immigration, Age at Immigration, and Number of Children: The Africans in America Study.
Hormenu T, Shoup EM, Osei-Tutu NH, Hobabagabo AF, DuBose CW, Mabundo LS, Chung ST, Horlyck-Romanovsky MF, Sumner AE.
Int J Environ Res Public Health (2020 Jun 24) 17. Abstract/Full Text
Commentary on the Impact of Obesity and Puberty on Insulin Sensitivity.
Haymond MW, Chung ST.
J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2020 May 1) 105. Abstract/Full Text
Triglyceride Paradox Is Related to Lipoprotein Size, Visceral Adiposity and Stearoyl-CoA Desaturase Activity in Black Versus White Women.
Chung ST, Cravalho CKL, Meyers AG, Courville AB, Yang S, Matthan NR, Mabundo L, Sampson M, Ouwerkerk R, Gharib AM, Lichtenstein AH, Remaley AT, Sumner AE.
Circ Res (2020 Jan 3) 126:94-108. Abstract/Full Text
Metabolic characteristics of Africans with normal glucose tolerance and elevated 1-hour glucose: insight from the Africans in America study.
Briker SM, Hormenu T, DuBose CW, Mabundo LS, Chung ST, Ha J, Sherman A, Tulloch-Reid MK, Bergman M, Sumner AE.
BMJ Open Diabetes Res Care (2020 Jan) 8. Abstract/Full Text
Two- vs one-hour glucose tolerance testing: Predicting prediabetes in adolescent girls with obesity.
Kasturi K, Onuzuruike AU, Kunnam S, Shomaker LB, Yanovski JA, Chung ST.
Pediatr Diabetes (2019 Mar) 20:154-159. Abstract/Full Text
Postprandial Insulin Response and Clearance Among Black and White Women: The Federal Women's Study.
Chung ST, Galvan-De La Cruz M, Aldana PC, Mabundo LS, DuBose CW, Onuzuruike AU, Walter M, Gharib AM, Courville AB, Sherman AS, Sumner AE.
J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2019 Jan 1) 104:181-192. Abstract/Full Text
Do current guidelines for waist circumference apply to black Africans? Prediction of insulin resistance by waist circumference among Africans living in America.
Kabakambira JD, Baker RL Jr, Briker SM, Courville AB, Mabundo LS, DuBose CW, Chung ST, Eckel RH, Sumner AE.
BMJ Glob Health (2018) 3:e001057. Abstract/Full Text
Gluconeogenesis and risk for fasting hyperglycemia in Black and White women.
Chung ST, Courville AB, Onuzuruike AU, Galvan-De La Cruz M, Mabundo LS, DuBose CW, Kasturi K, Cai H, Gharib AM, Walter PJ, Garraffo HM, Chacko S, Haymond MW, Sumner AE.
JCI Insight (2018 Sep 20) 3. Abstract/Full Text
Low-carbohydrate diets for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes.
Hall KD, Chung ST.
Curr Opin Clin Nutr Metab Care (2018 Jul) 21:308-312. Abstract/Full Text
Cardiometabolic risk in obese children.
Chung ST, Onuzuruike AU, Magge SN.
Ann N Y Acad Sci (2018 Jan) 1411:166-183. Abstract/Full Text
Time to glucose peak during an oral glucose tolerance test identifies prediabetes risk.
Chung ST, Ha J, Onuzuruike AU, Kasturi K, Galvan-De La Cruz M, Bingham BA, Baker RL, Utumatwishima JN, Mabundo LS, Ricks M, Sherman AS, Sumner AE.
Clin Endocrinol (Oxf) (2017 Nov) 87:484-491. Abstract/Full Text
Diabetes: T2DM risk prediction in populations of African descent.
Chung ST, Sumner AE.
Nat Rev Endocrinol (2016 Mar) 12:131-2. Abstract/Full Text
High Overweight and Obesity in Fontan Patients: A 20-Year History.
Chung ST, Hong B, Patterson L, Petit CJ, Ham JN.
Pediatr Cardiol (2016 Jan) 37:192-200. Abstract/Full Text
Measurements of Gluconeogenesis and Glycogenolysis: A Methodological Review.
Chung ST, Chacko SK, Sunehag AL, Haymond MW.
Diabetes (2015 Dec) 64:3996-4010. Abstract/Full Text
Biochemical and clinical deficiency is uncommon in African immigrants despite a high prevalence of low vitamin D: the Africans in America study.
Thoreson CK, Chung ST, Ricks M, Reynolds JC, Remaley AT, Periwal V, Li Y, Sumner AE.
Osteoporos Int (2015 Nov) 26:2607-2615. Abstract/Full Text
Infantile Growth Hormone Deficiency and X- Linked Adrenal Hypoplasia Congenita.
Chung ST, Chi CH, Haymond MW, Jeha GS.
Jacobs J Pediatr (2015 Nov) 1. Abstract/Full Text
Sickle Cell Trait from a Metabolic, Renal, and Vascular Perspective: Linking History, Knowledge, and Health.
Thoreson CK, O'Connor MY, Ricks M, Chung ST, Sumner AE.
J Racial Ethn Health Disparities (2015 Sep) 2:330-5. Abstract/Full Text
Increased gluconeogenesis in youth with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes.
Chung ST, Hsia DS, Chacko SK, Rodriguez LM, Haymond MW.
Diabetologia (2015 Mar) 58:596-603. Abstract/Full Text
Detection of abnormal glucose tolerance in Africans is improved by combining A1C with fasting glucose: the Africans in America Study.
Sumner AE, Thoreson CK, O'Connor MY, Ricks M, Chung ST, Tulloch-Reid MK, Lozier JN, Sacks DB.
Diabetes Care (2015 Feb) 38:213-9. Abstract/Full Text
Minimizing morbidity of hypoglycemia in diabetes: a review of mini-dose glucagon.
Chung ST, Haymond MW.
J Diabetes Sci Technol (2015 Jan) 9:44-51. Abstract/Full Text
Predictors of hyperglycaemic crises and their associated mortality in Jamaica.
Chung ST, Perue GG, Johnson A, Younger N, Hoo CS, Pascoe RW, Boyne MS.
Diabetes Res Clin Pract (2006 Aug) 73:184-90. Abstract/Full Text