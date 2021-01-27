Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Leptin decreases de novo lipogenesis in patients with lipodystrophy.
- Baykal AP, Parks EJ, Shamburek R, Syed-Abdul MM, Chacko S, Cochran E, Startzell M, Gharib AM, Ouwerkerk R, Abd-Elmoniem KZ, Walter PJ, Walter M, Muniyappa R, Chung ST, Brown RJ.
- JCI Insight (2020 Jul 23) 5. Abstract/Full Text
- Free fatty acid processing diverges in human pathologic insulin resistance conditions.
- Sekizkardes H, Chung ST, Chacko S, Haymond MW, Startzell M, Walter M, Walter PJ, Lightbourne M, Brown RJ.
- J Clin Invest (2020 Jul 1) 130:3592-3602. Abstract/Full Text
- Stress Measured by Allostatic Load Varies by Reason for Immigration, Age at Immigration, and Number of Children: The Africans in America Study.
- Hormenu T, Shoup EM, Osei-Tutu NH, Hobabagabo AF, DuBose CW, Mabundo LS, Chung ST, Horlyck-Romanovsky MF, Sumner AE.
- Int J Environ Res Public Health (2020 Jun 24) 17. Abstract/Full Text
- Commentary on the Impact of Obesity and Puberty on Insulin Sensitivity.
- Haymond MW, Chung ST.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2020 May 1) 105. Abstract/Full Text
- Triglyceride Paradox Is Related to Lipoprotein Size, Visceral Adiposity and Stearoyl-CoA Desaturase Activity in Black Versus White Women.
- Chung ST, Cravalho CKL, Meyers AG, Courville AB, Yang S, Matthan NR, Mabundo L, Sampson M, Ouwerkerk R, Gharib AM, Lichtenstein AH, Remaley AT, Sumner AE.
- Circ Res (2020 Jan 3) 126:94-108. Abstract/Full Text
- Metabolic characteristics of Africans with normal glucose tolerance and elevated 1-hour glucose: insight from the Africans in America study.
- Briker SM, Hormenu T, DuBose CW, Mabundo LS, Chung ST, Ha J, Sherman A, Tulloch-Reid MK, Bergman M, Sumner AE.
- BMJ Open Diabetes Res Care (2020 Jan) 8. Abstract/Full Text
- Two- vs one-hour glucose tolerance testing: Predicting prediabetes in adolescent girls with obesity.
- Kasturi K, Onuzuruike AU, Kunnam S, Shomaker LB, Yanovski JA, Chung ST.
- Pediatr Diabetes (2019 Mar) 20:154-159. Abstract/Full Text
- Postprandial Insulin Response and Clearance Among Black and White Women: The Federal Women's Study.
- Chung ST, Galvan-De La Cruz M, Aldana PC, Mabundo LS, DuBose CW, Onuzuruike AU, Walter M, Gharib AM, Courville AB, Sherman AS, Sumner AE.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2019 Jan 1) 104:181-192. Abstract/Full Text
- Do current guidelines for waist circumference apply to black Africans? Prediction of insulin resistance by waist circumference among Africans living in America.
- Kabakambira JD, Baker RL Jr, Briker SM, Courville AB, Mabundo LS, DuBose CW, Chung ST, Eckel RH, Sumner AE.
- BMJ Glob Health (2018) 3:e001057. Abstract/Full Text
- Gluconeogenesis and risk for fasting hyperglycemia in Black and White women.
- Chung ST, Courville AB, Onuzuruike AU, Galvan-De La Cruz M, Mabundo LS, DuBose CW, Kasturi K, Cai H, Gharib AM, Walter PJ, Garraffo HM, Chacko S, Haymond MW, Sumner AE.
- JCI Insight (2018 Sep 20) 3. Abstract/Full Text
- Low-carbohydrate diets for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes.
- Hall KD, Chung ST.
- Curr Opin Clin Nutr Metab Care (2018 Jul) 21:308-312. Abstract/Full Text
- Cardiometabolic risk in obese children.
- Chung ST, Onuzuruike AU, Magge SN.
- Ann N Y Acad Sci (2018 Jan) 1411:166-183. Abstract/Full Text
- Time to glucose peak during an oral glucose tolerance test identifies prediabetes risk.
- Chung ST, Ha J, Onuzuruike AU, Kasturi K, Galvan-De La Cruz M, Bingham BA, Baker RL, Utumatwishima JN, Mabundo LS, Ricks M, Sherman AS, Sumner AE.
- Clin Endocrinol (Oxf) (2017 Nov) 87:484-491. Abstract/Full Text
- Diabetes: T2DM risk prediction in populations of African descent.
- Chung ST, Sumner AE.
- Nat Rev Endocrinol (2016 Mar) 12:131-2. Abstract/Full Text
- High Overweight and Obesity in Fontan Patients: A 20-Year History.
- Chung ST, Hong B, Patterson L, Petit CJ, Ham JN.
- Pediatr Cardiol (2016 Jan) 37:192-200. Abstract/Full Text
- Measurements of Gluconeogenesis and Glycogenolysis: A Methodological Review.
- Chung ST, Chacko SK, Sunehag AL, Haymond MW.
- Diabetes (2015 Dec) 64:3996-4010. Abstract/Full Text
- Biochemical and clinical deficiency is uncommon in African immigrants despite a high prevalence of low vitamin D: the Africans in America study.
- Thoreson CK, Chung ST, Ricks M, Reynolds JC, Remaley AT, Periwal V, Li Y, Sumner AE.
- Osteoporos Int (2015 Nov) 26:2607-2615. Abstract/Full Text
- Infantile Growth Hormone Deficiency and X- Linked Adrenal Hypoplasia Congenita.
- Chung ST, Chi CH, Haymond MW, Jeha GS.
- Jacobs J Pediatr (2015 Nov) 1. Abstract/Full Text
- Sickle Cell Trait from a Metabolic, Renal, and Vascular Perspective: Linking History, Knowledge, and Health.
- Thoreson CK, O'Connor MY, Ricks M, Chung ST, Sumner AE.
- J Racial Ethn Health Disparities (2015 Sep) 2:330-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Increased gluconeogenesis in youth with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes.
- Chung ST, Hsia DS, Chacko SK, Rodriguez LM, Haymond MW.
- Diabetologia (2015 Mar) 58:596-603. Abstract/Full Text
- Detection of abnormal glucose tolerance in Africans is improved by combining A1C with fasting glucose: the Africans in America Study.
- Sumner AE, Thoreson CK, O'Connor MY, Ricks M, Chung ST, Tulloch-Reid MK, Lozier JN, Sacks DB.
- Diabetes Care (2015 Feb) 38:213-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Minimizing morbidity of hypoglycemia in diabetes: a review of mini-dose glucagon.
- Chung ST, Haymond MW.
- J Diabetes Sci Technol (2015 Jan) 9:44-51. Abstract/Full Text
- Predictors of hyperglycaemic crises and their associated mortality in Jamaica.
- Chung ST, Perue GG, Johnson A, Younger N, Hoo CS, Pascoe RW, Boyne MS.
- Diabetes Res Clin Pract (2006 Aug) 73:184-90. Abstract/Full Text