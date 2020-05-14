Research Materials & Patents
Cells expressing Apolipoprotein E and uses thereof (U.S. Patent Number PCT/US2015/049674)This patent covers cellular models expressing variants of the human gene Apolipoprotein E. This invention not only allows for the evaluation of cellular phenotypes but also enables the creation of models for genetic and chemical screening