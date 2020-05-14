Publications
- Combating neurodegenerative disease with chemical probes and model systems.
- Narayan P, Ehsani S, Lindquist S.
Nat Chem Biol (2014 Nov) 10:911-20.
- Rare individual amyloid-β oligomers act on astrocytes to initiate neuronal damage.
- Narayan P, Holmström KM, Kim DH, Whitcomb DJ, Wilson MR, St George-Hyslop P, Wood NW, Dobson CM, Cho K, Abramov AY, Klenerman D.
Biochemistry (2014 Apr 22) 53:2442-53.
- Single molecule characterization of the interactions between amyloid-β peptides and the membranes of hippocampal cells.
- Narayan P, Ganzinger KA, McColl J, Weimann L, Meehan S, Qamar S, Carver JA, Wilson MR, St George-Hyslop P, Dobson CM, Klenerman D.
J Am Chem Soc (2013 Jan 30) 135:1491-8.
- The extracellular chaperone clusterin sequesters oligomeric forms of the amyloid-β(1-40) peptide.
- Narayan P, Orte A, Clarke RW, Bolognesi B, Hook S, Ganzinger KA, Meehan S, Wilson MR, Dobson CM, Klenerman D.
Nat Struct Mol Biol (2011 Dec 18) 19:79-83.