Lab Members
Our Staff
Our Fellows
Linling Cheng
Post-baccalaureate Fellow
Zachary March
Postdoctoral Fellow
Cassandra Small
Post-baccalaureate Fellow
Alessia Stewart
Post-baccalaureate Fellow
Linda Yang
Lab Manager
COVID-19 is an emerging, rapidly evolving situation.
Get the latest public health information from CDC: www.coronavirus.gov
Get the latest research information from NIH: www.nih.gov/coronavirus
The NIH intramural research program has shifted all non-mission-critical laboratory operations to a maintenance phase in order to promote physical distancing and diminished transmission risk of COVID-19. Effective Monday, March 23, 2020, only mission-critical functions within NIH research laboratories will be supported.