About Our Research

Neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s disease are a growing public health concern. The extended and devastating course of these diseases, the increasing patient population, and the lack of therapeutic options all contribute to this pressing public health crisis. Our lab studies the ways in which genetic and environmental factors alter fundamental cellular pathways to increase susceptibility or improve resilience to neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s disease.

Specifically, we ask questions including: (1) How do disease risk factors alter cellular pathways to increase susceptibility or resilience to disease processes? (2) Can we identify genetic and chemical modulators of these cellular perturbations to prevent or reverse the detrimental effects of risk factors? We use a combination of genetics, biochemistry, molecular biology, and human iPSC-derived neuronal and glial cell types to answer these questions. We envision that our findings can accelerate the development of novel therapeutic or preventative strategies for neurodegenerative diseases.