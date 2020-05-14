  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Research at NIDDK
  4. Labs & Branches
  5. Genetics and Biochemistry Branch
  6. Human Disease Section
  7. Research
Human Disease Section

About Our Research

Neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s disease are a growing public health concern. The extended and devastating course of these diseases, the increasing patient population, and the lack of therapeutic options all contribute to this pressing public health crisis. Our lab studies the ways in which genetic and environmental factors alter fundamental cellular pathways to increase susceptibility or improve resilience to neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s disease.

Specifically, we ask questions including: (1) How do disease risk factors alter cellular pathways to increase susceptibility or resilience to disease processes? (2) Can we identify genetic and chemical modulators of these cellular perturbations to prevent or reverse the detrimental effects of risk factors? We use a combination of genetics, biochemistry, molecular biology, and human iPSC-derived neuronal and glial cell types to answer these questions. We envision that our findings can accelerate the development of novel therapeutic or preventative strategies for neurodegenerative diseases.

Research Images

Human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived astrocytes stained for lipid droplets
Human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived astrocytes stained for lipid droplets
Human astrocytes derived from patients with genetic risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease show signs of perturbed lipid homeostasis. One of these is the accumulation of lipid droplets.
Human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived astrocytes stained for a marker of early endosomes
Human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived astrocytes stained for a marker of early endosomes
Human astrocytes derived from patients with genetic risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease display disrupted trafficking which can be tracked by visualizing endosomes within the cells.
Human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived microglia with a stain for cellular neutral lipids
Human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived microglia with a stain for cellular neutral lipids
Human microglia derived from patients with genetic risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease show signs of perturbed lipid homeostasis. One of these is neutral lipid accumulation.
Human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived astrocytes
Human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived astrocytes
Human astrocytes derived from patients with genetic risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease.