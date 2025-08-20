The information provided on niddk.nih.gov is not being updated. Please refer to nih.gov.

U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases
  1. Home
  2. Research & Funding
  3. Research at NIDDK
  4. Labs & Branches
  5. Genetics & Biochemistry Branch
  6. Human Disease Section
  7. Lab News
  8. Lab Preprint up!
Human Disease Section
Return to Lab News

Lab Preprint up!

Our preprint on lipid droplets in astrocytes posted, work led by Carla!

Share this page
Facebook X Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest
Newer Post: Carla Presents!
Older Post: Paper Published!