Genetics of Early Development
of the Laboratory of Biochemistry and Genetics
Andy Golden, Ph.D.
Section Chiefandyg@nih.gov
Modeling rare human monogenic diseases in the nematode C. elegans.
Select Publications
- Localized TWIST1 and TWIST2 basic domain substitutions cause four distinct human diseases that can be modeled in Caenorhabditis elegans.
- Kim S, Twigg SRF, Scanlon VA, Chandra A, Hansen TJ, Alsubait A, Fenwick AL, McGowan SJ, Lord H, Lester T, Sweeney E, Weber A, Cox H, Wilkie AOM, Golden A, Corsi AK.
- Hum Mol Genet (2017 Jun 1) 26:2118-2132. Abstract/Full Text
- From phenologs to silent suppressors: Identifying potential therapeutic targets for human disease.
- Golden A.
- Mol Reprod Dev (2017 Nov) 84:1118-1132. Abstract/Full Text