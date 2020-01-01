Genetics of Early Development

  1. Home
of the Laboratory of Biochemistry and Genetics

Photo of Andy Golden Andy Golden, Ph.D.

Section Chief

andyg@nih.gov
Modeling rare human monogenic diseases in the nematode C. elegans.
About Our Research

Select Publications

Localized TWIST1 and TWIST2 basic domain substitutions cause four distinct human diseases that can be modeled in Caenorhabditis elegans.
Kim S, Twigg SRF, Scanlon VA, Chandra A, Hansen TJ, Alsubait A, Fenwick AL, McGowan SJ, Lord H, Lester T, Sweeney E, Weber A, Cox H, Wilkie AOM, Golden A, Corsi AK.
Hum Mol Genet (2017 Jun 1) 26:2118-2132. Abstract/Full Text
From phenologs to silent suppressors: Identifying potential therapeutic targets for human disease.
Golden A.
Mol Reprod Dev (2017 Nov) 84:1118-1132. Abstract/Full Text
Lab Members