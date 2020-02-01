About Our Research

The Integrative Physiology Section focuses on applying mathematical models to metabolism and body weight regulation.

Understanding the dynamics of human body weight change has important consequences for conditions such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, starvation, and wasting syndromes such as anorexia nervosa and cancer cachexia. By using mathematical modeling to quantitatively integrate metabolism data with body weight and composition data, Dr. Kevin Hall's research aims to substantially improve our understanding of body weight regulation and develop practical tools for research and clinical use.

Please note: the Body Weight Planner supersedes the research tools provided in the computational modeling of human metabolism and body weight change and modeling weight loss maintenance spreadsheets linked below.