  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Research at NIDDK
  4. Labs & Branches
  5. Laboratory of Biological Modeling
  6. Integrative Physiology Section
  7. Research
Integrative Physiology Section
Section Chief: Kevin D. Hall, Ph.D.

About Our Research

The Integrative Physiology Section focuses on applying mathematical models to metabolism and body weight regulation.

Understanding the dynamics of human body weight change has important consequences for conditions such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, starvation, and wasting syndromes such as anorexia nervosa and cancer cachexia. By using mathematical modeling to quantitatively integrate metabolism data with body weight and composition data, Dr. Kevin Hall's research aims to substantially improve our understanding of body weight regulation and develop practical tools for research and clinical use.

Please note: the Body Weight Planner supersedes the research tools provided in the computational modeling of human metabolism and body weight change and modeling weight loss maintenance spreadsheets linked below.

Body Weight Planner

The Body Weight Planner is an online tool designed for obesity researchers and weight management professionals to better understand how diet and exercise quantitatively contribute to weight loss and weight loss maintenance.

More

Computational modeling of human metabolism and body weight change

Dr. Hall proposed a detailed computational model of human metabolism that quantitatively tracks all three dietary macronutrients (i.e., carbohydrate, fat, and protein) and their interactions within the human body. The model describes how diet perturbations result in adaptations of whole-body energy expenditure, fuel selection, and various metabolic fluxes (e.g., lipolysis, lipogenesis, gluconeogenesis, ketogenesis, protein turnover, etc.) that ultimately give rise to changes of body weight and composition on a time scale of days and longer.

More

This model is described in the following publication:

K.D. Hall. 'Predicting Metabolic Adaptation, Body Weight Change and Energy Intake in Humans.' Am J Physiol.In press (2010).

Tool:

Computational model code* (ZIP, 11.9 KB)

Instructions:

The computational model code can be run using the freely available version of the Berkeley Madonna dynamical systems simulation software.

*You may need to download the free WinZip serviceto open the file.

Modeling weight loss maintenance

Dr. Hall proposed a mathematical model to calculate the changes of dietary energy intake and physical activity required to maintain a given body weight change and prevent weight regain.

More

This model is described in the following publication:

K.D. Hall and P. N. Jordan. 'Modeling Weight Loss Maintenance to Help Prevent Body Weight Regain.' Am J Clin Nutr. 88:1495-1503 (2008).

Tools:

The model is available in various spreadsheets.

Instructions:

After setting up MS Excel to properly run the model, follow the instructions provided at the top of each spreadsheet to make calculations. You may also refer to the following instructions to set up MS Excel to properly run the model (PDF, 32.24 KB) and set-up instructions for the Office 2007 version of MS Excel (PDF, 25.5 KB) .

*You may need to download the free WinZip service to open the file.

Should you have any accessibility issues with the tools on the pages above, please contact Dr. Hall directly by phone: 301-402-8248 or Email: Kevinh@niddk.nih.gov.

Research Images

Still image from the Food, Energy, and Obesity - Kevin Hall, NIH Physicist YouTube video
Food, Energy, and Obesity - Kevin Hall, NIH Physicist
Kevin Hall, Ph.D., applies a physicist's view of energy to the human body at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Intramural Research Program (IRP). Dr. Hall is a Senior Investigator in the Laboratory of Biological Modeling at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK).