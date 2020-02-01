Section Chief: Kevin D. Hall, Ph.D.
Research Materials & Patents
Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.
-
Body Weight Simulator - Java Applet for Modeling Human Metabolism and Energy Expenditure for Adaptive Dieting and Exercise RegimensKnown methods for predicting weight loss fail to account for slowing of metabolism as weight is lost and therefore overestimate the degree of weight loss. While this limitation of the 3500 Calorie per pound rule has been known for some time, it was…
-
Personalized Body Weight Management System Using Monitoring Devices and Mathematical Models of MetabolismAttempts to manage body weight are often unsuccessful or only temporary. This is, in part, due to antiquated dieting methods that attempt to address calorie consumption while ignoring metabolic and physical changes. It is becoming clear that…