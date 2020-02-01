Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

Ultra-Processed Diets Cause Excess Calorie Intake and Weight Gain: An Inpatient Randomized Controlled Trial of Ad Libitum Food Intake. Hall KD, Ayuketah A, Brychta R, Cai H, Cassimatis T, Chen KY, Chung ST, Costa E, Courville A, Darcey V, Fletcher LA, Forde CG, Gharib AM, Guo J, Howard R, Joseph PV, McGehee S, Ouwerkerk R, Raisinger K, Rozga I, Stagliano M, Walter M, Walter PJ, Yang S, Zhou M. Cell Metab (2019 Jul 2) 30:226. Abstract/Full Text Quantification of the effect of energy imbalance on bodyweight. Hall KD, Sacks G, Chandramohan D, Chow CC, Wang YC, Gortmaker SL, Swinburn BA. Lancet (2011 Aug 27) 378:826-37. Abstract/Full Text Calorie for Calorie, Dietary Fat Restriction Results in More Body Fat Loss than Carbohydrate Restriction in People with Obesity. Hall KD, Bemis T, Brychta R, Chen KY, Courville A, Crayner EJ, Goodwin S, Guo J, Howard L, Knuth ND, Miller BV 3rd, Prado CM, Siervo M, Skarulis MC, Walter M, Walter PJ, Yannai L. Cell Metab (2015 Sep 1) 22:427-36. Abstract/Full Text Validation of an inexpensive and accurate mathematical method to measure long-term changes in free-living energy intake. Sanghvi A, Redman LM, Martin CK, Ravussin E, Hall KD. Am J Clin Nutr (2015 Aug) 102:353-8. Abstract/Full Text Striatal dopamine D2-like receptor correlation patterns with human obesity and opportunistic eating behavior. Guo J, Simmons WK, Herscovitch P, Martin A, Hall KD. Mol Psychiatry (2014 Oct) 19:1078-84. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications