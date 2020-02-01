Section Chief: Kevin D. Hall, Ph.D.
Select Publications
- Ultra-Processed Diets Cause Excess Calorie Intake and Weight Gain: An Inpatient Randomized Controlled Trial of Ad Libitum Food Intake.
- Hall KD, Ayuketah A, Brychta R, Cai H, Cassimatis T, Chen KY, Chung ST, Costa E, Courville A, Darcey V, Fletcher LA, Forde CG, Gharib AM, Guo J, Howard R, Joseph PV, McGehee S, Ouwerkerk R, Raisinger K, Rozga I, Stagliano M, Walter M, Walter PJ, Yang S, Zhou M.
Cell Metab (2019 Jul 2) 30:226.
- Quantification of the effect of energy imbalance on bodyweight.
- Hall KD, Sacks G, Chandramohan D, Chow CC, Wang YC, Gortmaker SL, Swinburn BA.
Lancet (2011 Aug 27) 378:826-37.
- Calorie for Calorie, Dietary Fat Restriction Results in More Body Fat Loss than Carbohydrate Restriction in People with Obesity.
- Hall KD, Bemis T, Brychta R, Chen KY, Courville A, Crayner EJ, Goodwin S, Guo J, Howard L, Knuth ND, Miller BV 3rd, Prado CM, Siervo M, Skarulis MC, Walter M, Walter PJ, Yannai L.
Cell Metab (2015 Sep 1) 22:427-36.
- Validation of an inexpensive and accurate mathematical method to measure long-term changes in free-living energy intake.
- Sanghvi A, Redman LM, Martin CK, Ravussin E, Hall KD.
Am J Clin Nutr (2015 Aug) 102:353-8.
- Striatal dopamine D2-like receptor correlation patterns with human obesity and opportunistic eating behavior.
- Guo J, Simmons WK, Herscovitch P, Martin A, Hall KD.
Mol Psychiatry (2014 Oct) 19:1078-84.
Additional Publications
- Reply to DM Thomas et al.
- Guo J, Brager DC, Hall KD.
Am J Clin Nutr (2018 Oct 1) 108:901-902.
- The Carbohydrate-Insulin Model of Obesity Is Difficult to Reconcile With Current Evidence.
- Hall KD, Guyenet SJ, Leibel RL.
JAMA Intern Med (2018 Aug 1) 178:1103-1105.
- Low-carbohydrate diets for the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes.
- Hall KD, Chung ST.
Curr Opin Clin Nutr Metab Care (2018 Jul) 21:308-312.
- Reducing Calories to Lose Weight.
- Hall KD, Schoeller DA, Brown AW.
JAMA (2018 Jun 12) 319:2336-2337.
- Metabolic Adaptations to Weight Loss.
- Hall KD.
Obesity (Silver Spring) (2018 May) 26:790-791.
- Simulating long-term human weight-loss dynamics in response to calorie restriction.
- Guo J, Brager DC, Hall KD.
Am J Clin Nutr (2018 Apr 1) 107:558-565.
- Maintenance of Lost Weight and Long-Term Management of Obesity.
- Hall KD, Kahan S.
Med Clin North Am (2018 Jan) 102:183-197.
- Did the Food Environment Cause the Obesity Epidemic?
- Hall KD.
Obesity (Silver Spring) (2018 Jan) 26:11-13.
- Proportional Feedback Control of Energy Intake During Obesity Pharmacotherapy.
- Hall KD, Sanghvi A, Göbel B.
Obesity (Silver Spring) (2017 Dec) 25:2088-2091.
- Increased Physical Activity Associated with Less Weight Regain Six Years After "The Biggest Loser" Competition.
- Kerns JC, Guo J, Fothergill E, Howard L, Knuth ND, Brychta R, Chen KY, Skarulis MC, Walter PJ, Hall KD.
Obesity (Silver Spring) (2017 Nov) 25:1838-1843.
- A quantitative analysis of statistical power identifies obesity end points for improved in vivo preclinical study design.
- Selimkhanov J, Thompson WC, Guo J, Hall KD, Musante CJ.
Int J Obes (Lond) (2017 Aug) 41:1306-1309.
- Obesity Energetics: Body Weight Regulation and the Effects of Diet Composition.
- Hall KD, Guo J.
Gastroenterology (2017 May) 152:1718-1727.e3.
- A review of the carbohydrate-insulin model of obesity.
- Hall KD.
Eur J Clin Nutr (2017 Mar) 71:323-326.
- Basal Ganglia Dysfunction Contributes to Physical Inactivity in Obesity.
- Friend DM, Devarakonda K, O'Neal TJ, Skirzewski M, Papazoglou I, Kaplan AR, Liow JS, Guo J, Rane SG, Rubinstein M, Alvarez VA, Hall KD, Kravitz AV.
Cell Metab (2017 Feb 7) 25:312-321.
- Increases in Physical Activity Result in Diminishing Increments in Daily Energy Expenditure in Mice.
- O'Neal TJ, Friend DM, Guo J, Hall KD, Kravitz AV.
Curr Biol (2017 Feb 6) 27:423-430.
- How Strongly Does Appetite Counter Weight Loss? Quantification of the Feedback Control of Human Energy Intake.
- Polidori D, Sanghvi A, Seeley RJ, Hall KD.
Obesity (Silver Spring) (2016 Nov) 24:2289-2295.
- Response to "Overstated metabolic adaptation after 'The Biggest Loser' intervention".
- Hall KD, Kerns JC, Brychta R, Knuth ND.
Obesity (Silver Spring) (2016 Oct) 24:2026.
- Weight loss diet studies: we need help not hype.
- Freedhoff Y, Hall KD.
Lancet (2016 Aug 27) 388:849-51.
- Persistent metabolic adaptation 6 years after "The Biggest Loser" competition.
- Fothergill E, Guo J, Howard L, Kerns JC, Knuth ND, Brychta R, Chen KY, Skarulis MC, Walter M, Walter PJ, Hall KD.
Obesity (Silver Spring) (2016 Aug) 24:1612-9.
- Impact of Masked Replacement of Sugar-Sweetened with Sugar-Free Beverages on Body Weight Increases with Initial BMI: Secondary Analysis of Data from an 18 Month Double-Blind Trial in Children.
- Katan MB, de Ruyter JC, Kuijper LD, Chow CC, Hall KD, Olthof MR.
PLoS One (2016) 11:e0159771.
- Modeling Energy Dynamics in Mice with Skeletal Muscle Hypertrophy Fed High Calorie Diets.
- Bond ND, Guo J, Hall KD, McPherron AC.
Int J Biol Sci (2016) 12:617-30.
- Computational modeling to predict nitrogen balance during acute metabolic decompensation in patients with urea cycle disorders.
- MacLeod EL, Hall KD, McGuire PJ.
J Inherit Metab Dis (2016 Jan) 39:17-24.
- Prescribing low-fat diets: useless for long-term weight loss?
- Hall KD.
Lancet Diabetes Endocrinol (2015 Dec) 3:920-1.
- Energy Balance After Sodium-Glucose Cotransporter 2 Inhibition.
- Ferrannini G, Hach T, Crowe S, Sanghvi A, Hall KD, Ferrannini E.
Diabetes Care (2015 Sep) 38:1730-5.
- Nutrition and the science of disease prevention: a systems approach to support metabolic health.
- Bennett BJ, Hall KD, Hu FB, McCartney AL, Roberto C.
Ann N Y Acad Sci (2015 Sep) 1352:1-12.
- Increased food energy supply as a major driver of the obesity epidemic: a global analysis.
- Vandevijvere S, Chow CC, Hall KD, Umali E, Swinburn BA.
Bull World Health Organ (2015 Jul 1) 93:446-56.
- Management of obesity: improvement of health-care training and systems for prevention and care.
- Dietz WH, Baur LA, Hall K, Puhl RM, Taveras EM, Uauy R, Kopelman P.
Lancet (2015 Jun 20) 385:2521-33.
- Child and adolescent obesity: part of a bigger picture.
- Lobstein T, Jackson-Leach R, Moodie ML, Hall KD, Gortmaker SL, Swinburn BA, James WP, Wang Y, McPherson K.
Lancet (2015 Jun 20) 385:2510-20.
- NIH working group report: Innovative research to improve maintenance of weight loss.
- MacLean PS, Wing RR, Davidson T, Epstein L, Goodpaster B, Hall KD, Levin BE, Perri MG, Rolls BJ, Rosenbaum M, Rothman AJ, Ryan D.
Obesity (Silver Spring) (2015 Jan) 23:7-15.
- Metabolic adaptation following massive weight loss is related to the degree of energy imbalance and changes in circulating leptin.
- Knuth ND, Johannsen DL, Tamboli RA, Marks-Shulman PA, Huizenga R, Chen KY, Abumrad NN, Ravussin E, Hall KD.
Obesity (Silver Spring) (2014 Dec) 22:2563-9.
- Order of magnitude misestimation of weight effects of children's meal policy proposals.
- Brown AW, Hall KD, Thomas D, Dhurandhar NV, Heymsfield SB, Allison DB.
Child Obes (2014 Dec) 10:542-4.
- Quantifying energy intake changes during obesity pharmacotherapy.
- Göbel B, Sanghvi A, Hall KD.
Obesity (Silver Spring) (2014 Oct) 22:2105-8.
- Dispatch from the field: is mathematical modeling applicable to obesity treatment in the real world?
- Brady I, Hall KD.
Obesity (Silver Spring) (2014 Sep) 22:1939-41.
- Estimating human energy intake using mathematical models.
- Hall KD.
Am J Clin Nutr (2014 Sep) 100:744-5.
- Novel mathematical models for investigating topics in obesity.
- Dawson JA, Hall KD, Thomas DM, Hardin JW, Allison DB, Heymsfield SB.
Adv Nutr (2014 Sep) 5:561-2.
- Functional body composition and related aspects in research on obesity and cachexia: report on the 12th Stock Conference held on 6 and 7 September 2013 in Hamburg, Germany.
- Müller MJ, Baracos V, Bosy-Westphal A, Dulloo AG, Eckel J, Fearon KC, Hall KD, Pietrobelli A, Sørensen TI, Speakman J, Trayhurn P, Visser M, Heymsfield SB.
Obes Rev (2014 Aug) 15:640-56.
- Short and long-term energy intake patterns and their implications for human body weight regulation.
- Chow CC, Hall KD.
Physiol Behav (2014 Jul) 134:60-5.
- Dynamic interplay among homeostatic, hedonic, and cognitive feedback circuits regulating body weight.
- Hall KD, Hammond RA, Rahmandad H.
Am J Public Health (2014 Jul) 104:1169-75.
- The ventral pallidum and orbitofrontal cortex support food pleasantness inferences.
- Simmons WK, Rapuano KM, Ingeholm JE, Avery J, Kallman S, Hall KD, Martin A.
Brain Struct Funct (2014 Mar) 219:473-83.
- Why is the 3500 kcal per pound weight loss rule wrong?
- Hall KD, Chow CC.
Int J Obes (Lond) (2013 Dec) 37:1614.
- Category-specific integration of homeostatic signals in caudal but not rostral human insula.
- Simmons WK, Rapuano KM, Kallman SJ, Ingeholm JE, Miller B, Gotts SJ, Avery JA, Hall KD, Martin A.
Nat Neurosci (2013 Nov) 16:1551-2.
- Dynamics of childhood growth and obesity: development and validation of a quantitative mathematical model.
- Hall KD, Butte NF, Swinburn BA, Chow CC.
Lancet Diabetes Endocrinol (2013 Oct) 1:97-105.
- Self-report-based estimates of energy intake offer an inadequate basis for scientific conclusions.
- Schoeller DA, Thomas D, Archer E, Heymsfield SB, Blair SN, Goran MI, Hill JO, Atkinson RL, Corkey BE, Foreyt J, Dhurandhar NV, Kral JG, Hall KD, Hansen BC, Heitmann BL, Ravussin E, Allison DB.
Am J Clin Nutr (2013 Jun) 97:1413-5.
- Diet versus exercise in "the biggest loser" weight loss competition.
- Hall KD.
Obesity (Silver Spring) (2013 May) 21:957-9.
- Metabolism of mice and men: mathematical modeling of body weight dynamics.
- Hall KD.
Curr Opin Clin Nutr Metab Care (2012 Sep) 15:418-23.