  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Research at NIDDK
  4. Labs & Branches
  5. Laboratory of Cell and Molecular Biology
  6. Cell Biochemistry Section

Cell Biochemistry Section

Photo of John Hanover John A. Hanover, Ph.D.

Section Chief

john.hanover@nih.gov
Employing diverse genetic and biochemical tools to understand mechanisms of nutrient sensing and nuclear-cytoplasmic regulation.
About Our Research

Select Publications

Maternal Exposure to Non-nutritive Sweeteners Impacts Progeny's Metabolism and Microbiome.
Olivier-Van Stichelen S, Rother KI, Hanover JA.
Front Microbiol (2019) 10:1360. Abstract/Full Text
Drosophila O-GlcNAcase Deletion Globally Perturbs Chromatin O-GlcNAcylation.
Akan I, Love DC, Harwood KR, Bond MR, Hanover JA.
J Biol Chem (2016 May 6) 291:9906-19. Abstract/Full Text
View More Publications
Lab Members Research Materials