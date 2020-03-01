Cell Biochemistry Section
John A. Hanover, Ph.D.
Section Chiefjohn.hanover@nih.gov
Employing diverse genetic and biochemical tools to understand mechanisms of nutrient sensing and nuclear-cytoplasmic regulation.
Select Publications
- Maternal Exposure to Non-nutritive Sweeteners Impacts Progeny's Metabolism and Microbiome.
- Olivier-Van Stichelen S, Rother KI, Hanover JA.
- Front Microbiol (2019) 10:1360. Abstract/Full Text
- Drosophila O-GlcNAcase Deletion Globally Perturbs Chromatin O-GlcNAcylation.
- Akan I, Love DC, Harwood KR, Bond MR, Hanover JA.
- J Biol Chem (2016 May 6) 291:9906-19. Abstract/Full Text