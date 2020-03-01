Section Chief: John A. Hanover, Ph.D.
Lab Members
Our Staff
Our Fellows
Ilhan Akan, Ph.D.
Postdoctoral Fellow
Conducts research—Development/Metabolism
G. Gilbert Ashwell, M.D.
Scientist Emeritus
Conducts research—Lectins and Carbohydates
Michelle Bond, Ph.D.
Postdoctoral Fellow
Conducts research—Innate Immunity
Marcy Comley
M.S., Biologist
Coordinates ongoing lab efforts
Kate Harwood, Ph.D.
Postdoctoral Fellow
Conducts research—Histone Code/Epigenetics
William B. Jakoby, Ph.D.
Scientist Emeritus
Conducts research/editing—Detoxication
Stephanie Olivier-Van Stichelen, Ph.D.
Postdoctoral Fellow
Conducts research—Dosage Compensation
Seung Kee Seo, Ph.D.
Postdoctoral Fellow
Conducts research—Carbohydrate Chemistry