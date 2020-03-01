Section Chief: John A. Hanover, Ph.D.
Research Materials & Patents
Patents, materials, and other research resources appear below. Some resources may be available for use through Material Transfer Agreements (MTAs) or licensing agreements.
-
Private Sector Collaboration with Eli LilyCollaboration on the development of a transgenic model of tau pathology and tau-mediated neurodegeneration. Each party contributed a mouse model which were crossed. The resulting offspring underwent biochemical and immunohistochemical measurement of…