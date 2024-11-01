U.S. flag

Obesity & Diabetes Clinical Research Section
Section Chief: Jonathan Krakoff, M.D.

About Our Research

The current focus of the Obesity and Diabetes Clinical Research Section is on examining the determinants of energy intake and energy expenditure, understanding the psychosocial underpinnings of appetitive behaviors, and predictors of dietary intake patterns. Our research section utilizes a number of state-of-the-art approaches and methodologies, including: (1) longitudinal, natural histories of weight change and diabetes risk, (2) clinical inpatient studies that use whole room Indirect calorimeters to measure energy expenditure, (3) ad libitum vending machine paradigms to facilitate in ad libitum feeding studies, (4) biomarker and genetic assays to measure hormonal and genetic mechanisms of metabolism.

Research Images

Vending machines are used in our unit to facilitate inpatient studies that measure ad libitum food consumption.
Ad libitum vend paradigm
Individuals with food insecurity consumed more calories compared to food secure individuals.
The impact of food insecurity status on energy intake
An inverse association was found between peak diameter of thigh adipocytes and energy intake in women.
Inverse association between peak diameter of thigh adipocytes and energy intake
Carbon isotope ratios were more present in diets with meat and sugar-sweetened beverages.
Carbon and nitrogen isotope ratios as determinants of dietary content
In participants with obesity, greater 24h energy expenditure was associated with increased weight gain, following 1y follow up.
24h eucaloric energy expenditure and one-year weight regain following caloric restriction
Transcranial direct current stimulation is used to examine the effects of neuromodulation on eating behavior and weight.
Transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) and Obesity
Last Reviewed November 2024