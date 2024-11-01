Lab Members
Our Staff
Our Fellows
Beyza Aydin, M.D., is a visiting fellow in the Obesity and Diabetes Clinical Research Section in Phoenix, Arizona. She earned her M.D. from Istanbul University, Istanbul Faculty of Medicine, Turkey, in 2019. She practiced as a physician in an emergency department in Turkey for two years. Beyza's primary research focuses on the effects of gallbladder disease and cholecystectomy on spontaneous physical activity, 24-hour energy expenditure, and substrate oxidation, measured in an indirect calorimetry metabolic chamber. She is also interested in studying t-DCS brain stimulation as a potential mediator of weight loss and its long-term effects on caloric intake.
Manuel Dote Montero, Ph.D., is a visiting fellow at the Obesity and Diabetes Clinical Research Section in Phoenix, Arizona. He received his doctoral degree from the University of Granada, Spain. His research focuses on elucidating the physiological mechanisms controlling energy balance, including both energy intake and expenditure. His work aims to uncover the roles these mechanisms play in weight fluctuation and obesity susceptibility. Ultimately, he strives to develop innovative and effective interventions for obesity treatment.
Keizer is a post bac IRTA fellow working in the Obesity and Diabetes Clinical Research Section. He graduated with degrees in Biology and Spanish from Northern Arizona University in Spring 2021. Prior to his current position, he worked as a medical scribe for a bariatric surgeon. This sparked his initial interest in research regarding weight loss, metabolism, and energy expenditure. After completing his fellowship, Keizer plans to attend medical school and is interested in primary care. In his free time, he likes to explore the Phoenix metro area’s restaurants and cafes during the winter and immerse himself in a new fantasy book during the summer.
Ashley is a post bac IRTA working in the Obesity and Diabetes Clinical Research Section. She graduated with her B.S. in Psychological Sciences from Northern Arizona University in May 2024. Prior to her current position, Ashley engaged in health disparity research at Northern Arizona University and National Institute of Neurological Disorder & Stroke. Ultimately, she strives to become a health care provider/scientist for her community. In her free time, she loves going back to the rez & spending time with family.