Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Reduced plasma interleukin-6 concentration after transcranial direct current stimulation to the prefrontal cortex.
- Aydin BN, Stinson EJ, Travis KT, Krakoff J, Rodzevik T, Chang DC, Gluck ME.
- Behav Brain Res (2024 Oct 2) 474:115201. Abstract/Full Text
- An E115A Missense Variant in CERS2 Is Associated With Increased Sleeping Energy Expenditure and Hepatic Insulin Resistance in American Indians.
- Heinitz S, Traurig M, Krakoff J, Rabe P, Stäubert C, Kobes S, Hanson RL, Stumvoll M, Blüher M, Bogardus C, Baier L, Piaggi P.
- Diabetes (2024 Aug 1) 73:1361-1371. Abstract/Full Text
- Acid accumulation is associated with metabolic alterations; higher energy, fat, and protein intake; and energy expenditure.
- Treviño-Alvarez AM, Cabeza de Baca T, Stinson EJ, Gluck ME, Piaggi P, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Chang DC.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2024 Aug) 32:1541-1550. Abstract/Full Text
- Impaired metabolic flexibility to fasting is associated with increased ad libitum energy intake in healthy adults.
- Unlu Y, Piaggi P, Stinson EJ, Cabeza De Baca T, Rodzevik TL, Walter M, Krakoff J, Chang DC.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2024 May) 32:949-958. Abstract/Full Text
- Adipocyte size, adipose tissue calories, and circulating adipokines, before and after diet-induced weight loss in humans.
- Cabeza de Baca T, Parrington S, Votruba S, Piaggi P, Krakoff J, Chang DC.
- Endocrine (2024 May) 84:490-499. Abstract/Full Text
- Investigation of seasonality of human spontaneous physical activity and energy expenditure in respiratory chamber in Phoenix, Arizona.
- Aydin BN, Stinson EJ, Cabeza De Baca T, Ando T, Travis KT, Piaggi P, Krakoff J, Chang DC.
- Eur J Clin Nutr (2024 Jan) 78:27-33. Abstract/Full Text
- Greater anhedonia scores in healthy individuals are associated with less decline in 24-hour energy expenditure with fasting: Evidence for a link between behavioral traits and spendthrift phenotype.
- Treviño-Alvarez AM, Cabeza de Baca T, Stinson EJ, Gluck ME, Chang DC, Piaggi P, Krakoff J.
- Physiol Behav (2023 Oct 1) 269:114281. Abstract/Full Text
- Validation of Total Water Intake from the Automated Self-Administered 24-h Recall, 4-d Food Records, and a Food Frequency Questionnaire Using Doubly Labeled Water.
- Chang DC, Stinson EJ, Dodd KW, Bowles HR, Herrick KA, Schoeller DA, Barrett B, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Kavouras SA.
- J Nutr (2023 Oct) 153:3049-3057. Abstract/Full Text
- The Neurobiology of Eating Behavior in Obesity: Mechanisms and Therapeutic Targets: A Report from the 23rd Annual Harvard Nutrition Obesity Symposium.
- Becetti I, Bwenyi EL, de Araujo IE, Ard J, Cryan JF, Farooqi IS, Ferrario CR, Gluck ME, Holsen LM, Kenny PJ, Lawson EA, Lowell BB, Schur EA, Stanley TL, Tavakkoli A, Grinspoon SK, Singhal V.
- Am J Clin Nutr (2023 Jul) 118:314-328. Abstract/Full Text
- Disinhibition augments thirst perception from two dehydrating stimuli in men.
- Chang DC, Stinson EJ, Piaggi P, Krakoff J, Gluck ME.
- Appetite (2023 Mar 1) 182:106429. Abstract/Full Text
- Closed-loop control of air supply to whole-room indirect calorimeters to improve accuracy and standardize measurements during 24-hour dynamic metabolic studies.
- Piaggi P, Rodzevik TL, Wohlers E, Ruud K, Moon J, Krakoff J, Chang DC.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2023 Mar) 31:780-788. Abstract/Full Text
- Reproducibility and determinants of the metabolic responses during a mixed-meal tolerance test.
- Stinson EJ, Piaggi P, Mitchell CM, Redman LM, Krakoff J.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2023 Mar) 31:768-779. Abstract/Full Text
- Carbon Isotope Ratios of Plasma and RBC Fatty Acids Identify Meat Consumers in a 12-Week Inpatient Feeding Study of 32 Men.
- Mitchell CM, Oxtoby LE, Shaw PA, Budge SM, Wooller MJ, Cabeza de Baca T, Krakoff J, Votruba S, O'Brien DM.
- J Nutr (2023 Jan 14) 152:2847-2855. Abstract/Full Text
- The association between gut hormones and diet-induced metabolic flexibility in metabolically healthy adults.
- Unlu Y, Vinales KL, Hollstein T, Chang D, Cabeza de Baca T, Walter M, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2023 Jan) 31:139-149. Abstract/Full Text
- Improved food Go/No-Go scores after transcranial direct current stimulation (tDCS) to prefrontal cortex in a randomized trial.
- Stinson EJ, Travis KT, Magerowski G, Alonso-Alonso M, Krakoff J, Gluck ME.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2022 Oct) 30:2005-2013. Abstract/Full Text
- Amino Acid Nitrogen Isotope Ratios Respond to Fish and Meat Intake in a 12-Week Inpatient Feeding Study of Men.
- Johnson JJ, Shaw PA, Wooller MJ, Venti CA, Krakoff J, Votruba SB, O'Brien DM.
- J Nutr (2022 Sep 6) 152:2031-2038. Abstract/Full Text
- Water intake, thirst, and copeptin responses to two dehydrating stimuli in lean men and men with obesity.
- Chang DC, Penesova A, Bunt JC, Stinson EJ, Kavouras SA, Gluck ME, Paddock E, Walter M, Piaggi P, Krakoff J.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2022 Sep) 30:1806-1817. Abstract/Full Text
- Effects of Short-term Fasting on Ghrelin/GH/IGF-1 Axis in Healthy Humans: The Role of Ghrelin in the Thrifty Phenotype.
- Hollstein T, Basolo A, Unlu Y, Ando T, Walter M, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2022 Aug 18) 107:e3769-e3780. Abstract/Full Text
- Food insecurity is associated with higher respiratory quotient and lower glucagon-like peptide 1.
- Booker JM, Chang DC, Stinson EJ, Mitchell CM, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Gluck ME, Cabeza de Baca T.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2022 Jun) 30:1248-1256. Abstract/Full Text
- Meal-to-meal and day-to-day macronutrient variation in an ad libitum vending food paradigm.
- Cabeza de Baca T, Piaggi P, Gluck ME, Krakoff J, Votruba SB.
- Appetite (2022 Apr 1) 171:105944. Abstract/Full Text
- Trends in spontaneous physical activity and energy expenditure among adults in a respiratory chamber, 1985 to 2005.
- Travis KT, Ando T, Stinson EJ, Krakoff J, Gluck ME, Piaggi P, Chang DC.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2022 Mar) 30:645-654. Abstract/Full Text
- The counterbalancing effects of energy expenditure on body weight regulation: Orexigenic versus energy-consuming mechanisms.
- Piaggi P, Basolo A, Martin CK, Redman LM, Votruba SB, Krakoff J.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2022 Mar) 30:639-644. Abstract/Full Text
- Food insecurity moderates the relationship between momentary affect and adherence in a dietary intervention study.
- Andersen CC, Cabeza de Baca T, Votruba SB, Stinson EJ, Engel SG, Krakoff J, Gluck ME.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2022 Feb) 30:369-377. Abstract/Full Text
- Higher fasting plasma FGF21 concentration is associated with lower ad libitum soda consumption in humans.
- Basolo A, Hollstein T, Shah MH, Walter M, Krakoff J, Votruba SB, Piaggi P.
- Am J Clin Nutr (2021 Oct 4) 114:1518-1522. Abstract/Full Text
- Reduced adaptive thermogenesis during acute protein-imbalanced overfeeding is a metabolic hallmark of the human thrifty phenotype.
- Hollstein T, Basolo A, Ando T, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
- Am J Clin Nutr (2021 Oct 4) 114:1396-1407. Abstract/Full Text
- Metabolic Characterization of Meat, Fish, and Soda Intake in Males: Secondary Results from a Randomized Inpatient Pilot Study.
- Mitchell CM, Piaggi P, O'Brien DM, Krakoff J, Votruba SB.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2021 Jun) 29:995-1002. Abstract/Full Text
- The carbon isotope ratios of nonessential amino acids identify sugar-sweetened beverage (SSB) consumers in a 12-wk inpatient feeding study of 32 men with varying SSB and meat exposures.
- Johnson JJ, Shaw PA, Oh EJ, Wooller MJ, Merriman S, Yun HY, Larsen T, Krakoff J, Votruba SB, O'Brien DM.
- Am J Clin Nutr (2021 May 8) 113:1256-1264. Abstract/Full Text
- Reduced metabolic efficiency in sedentary eucaloric conditions predicts greater weight regain in adults with obesity following sustained weight loss.
- Hollstein T, Heinitz S, Basolo A, Krakoff J, Votruba SB, Piaggi P.
- Int J Obes (Lond) (2021 Apr) 45:840-849. Abstract/Full Text
- Lower insulin clearance is associated with increased risk of type 2 diabetes in Native Americans.
- Shah MH, Piaggi P, Looker HC, Paddock E, Krakoff J, Chang DC.
- Diabetologia (2021 Apr) 64:914-922. Abstract/Full Text
- Reduced brown adipose tissue activity during cold exposure is a metabolic feature of the human thrifty phenotype.
- Hollstein T, Vinales K, Chen KY, Cypess AM, Basolo A, Schlögl M, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
- Metabolism (2021 Apr) 117:154709. Abstract/Full Text
- Reduced Albumin Concentration Predicts Weight Gain and Higher Ad Libitum Energy Intake in Humans.
- Basolo A, Ando T, Chang DC, Hollstein T, Krakoff J, Piaggi P, Votruba S.
- Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2021) 12:642568. Abstract/Full Text
- Assessing established BMI variants for a role in nighttime eating behavior in robustly phenotyped Southwestern American Indians.
- Köroğlu Ç, Gluck ME, Traurig M, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Stinson EJ, Chen P, Bogardus C, Piaggi P, Baier LJ.
- Eur J Clin Nutr (2020 Dec) 74:1718-1724. Abstract/Full Text
- Is Dietary Nonadherence Unique to Obesity and Weight Loss? Results From a Randomized Clinical Trial.
- Stinson EJ, Piaggi P, Votruba SB, Venti C, Lovato-Morales B, Engel S, Krakoff J, Gluck ME.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2020 Nov) 28:2020-2027. Abstract/Full Text
- Exome Sequencing Identifies A Nonsense Variant in DAO Associated With Reduced Energy Expenditure in American Indians.
- Piaggi P, Köroğlu Ç, Nair AK, Sutherland J, Muller YL, Kumar P, Hsueh WC, Kobes S, Shuldiner AR, Kim HI, Gosalia N, Van Hout CV, Jones M, Knowler WC, Krakoff J, Hanson RL, Bogardus C, Baier LJ.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2020 Nov 1) 105:e3989-4000. Abstract/Full Text
- Early adaptive thermogenesis is a determinant of weight loss after six weeks of caloric restriction in overweight subjects.
- Heinitz S, Hollstein T, Ando T, Walter M, Basolo A, Krakoff J, Votruba SB, Piaggi P.
- Metabolism (2020 Sep) 110:154303. Abstract/Full Text
- Metabolic Responses to 24-Hour Fasting and Mild Cold Exposure in Overweight Individuals Are Correlated and Accompanied by Changes in FGF21 Concentration.
- Hollstein T, Heinitz S, Ando T, Rodzevik TL, Basolo A, Walter M, Chang DC, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
- Diabetes (2020 Jul) 69:1382-1388. Abstract/Full Text
- Thigh Adipocyte Size is Inversely Related to Energy Intake and Respiratory Quotient in Healthy Women.
- Basolo A, Shah MH, Parthasarathy V, Parrington S, Walter M, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Piaggi P, Chang DC.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2020 Jun) 28:1129-1140. Abstract/Full Text
- Metabolic Factors Determining the Susceptibility to Weight Gain: Current Evidence.
- Hollstein T, Piaggi P.
- Curr Obes Rep (2020 Jun) 9:121-135. Abstract/Full Text
- Recharacterizing the Metabolic State of Energy Balance in Thrifty and Spendthrift Phenotypes.
- Hollstein T, Basolo A, Ando T, Votruba SB, Walter M, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2020 May 1) 105:1375-92. Abstract/Full Text
- Higher Urinary Dopamine Concentration is Associated with Greater Ad Libitum Energy Intake in Humans.
- Basolo A, Ando T, Hollstein T, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2020 May) 28:953-961. Abstract/Full Text
- Reply to Mantha OL et al.
- O'Brien DM, Votruba SB.
- Am J Clin Nutr (2020 May 1) 111:1110-1111. Abstract/Full Text
- Chronic psychosocial and financial burden accelerates 5-year telomere shortening: findings from the Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults Study.
- Cabeza de Baca T, Prather AA, Lin J, Sternfeld B, Adler N, Epel ES, Puterman E.
- Mol Psychiatry (2020 May) 25:1141-1153. Abstract/Full Text
- Urinary Norepinephrine Is a Metabolic Determinant of 24-Hour Energy Expenditure and Sleeping Metabolic Rate in Adult Humans.
- Hollstein T, Basolo A, Ando T, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2020 Apr 1) 105:1145-56. Abstract/Full Text
- Impaired Metabolic Flexibility to High-Fat Overfeeding Predicts Future Weight Gain in Healthy Adults.
- Begaye B, Vinales KL, Hollstein T, Ando T, Walter M, Bogardus C, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
- Diabetes (2020 Feb) 69:181-192. Abstract/Full Text
- Hydration biomarkers and copeptin: relationship with ad libitum energy intake, energy expenditure, and metabolic fuel selection.
- Chang DC, Basolo A, Piaggi P, Votruba SB, Krakoff J.
- Eur J Clin Nutr (2020 Jan) 74:158-166. Abstract/Full Text
- Associations of plasma, RBCs, and hair carbon and nitrogen isotope ratios with fish, meat, and sugar-sweetened beverage intake in a 12-wk inpatient feeding study.
- Votruba SB, Shaw PA, Oh EJ, Venti CA, Bonfiglio S, Krakoff J, O'Brien DM.
- Am J Clin Nutr (2019 Dec 1) 110:1306-1315. Abstract/Full Text
- Sleep debt: the impact of weekday sleep deprivation on cardiovascular health in older women.
- Cabeza de Baca T, Chayama KL, Redline S, Slopen N, Matsushita F, Prather AA, Williams DR, Buring JE, Zaslavsky AM, Albert MA.
- Sleep (2019 Oct 9) 42. Abstract/Full Text
- Metabolic response to fasting predicts weight gain during low-protein overfeeding in lean men: further evidence for spendthrift and thrifty metabolic phenotypes.
- Hollstein T, Ando T, Basolo A, Krakoff J, Votruba SB, Piaggi P.
- Am J Clin Nutr (2019 Sep 1) 110:593-604. Abstract/Full Text
- Effects of Short-Term Fasting and Different Overfeeding Diets on Thyroid Hormones in Healthy Humans.
- Basolo A, Begaye B, Hollstein T, Vinales KL, Walter M, Santini F, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
- Thyroid (2019 Sep) 29:1209-1219. Abstract/Full Text
- Financial strain and ideal cardiovascular health in middle-aged and older women: Data from the Women's health study.
- Cabeza de Baca T, Burroughs Peña MS, Slopen N, Williams D, Buring J, Albert MA.
- Am Heart J (2019 Sep) 215:129-138. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed November 2024