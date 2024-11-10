MOSAIC Postdoctoral Career Transition Award to Promote Diversity Program

Purpose

To support diverse postdocs to develop their independent research skills through a two-phase program: an initial mentored research experience followed by a period of independent research.

Program Announcement

MOSAIC K99/R00 - Independent Clinical Trial Not Allowed - PAR-21-271

MOSAIC K99/R00 - Independent Clinical Trial Required - PAR-21-272

PD/PI Eligibility

U.S. citizens or permanent residents; research doctorate holders; members of underrepresented groups

Applicants must

have a Ph.D., M.D., or have an equivalent professional or clinical doctorate

have no more than 4 years of postdoctoral research experience at the time of the initial application or the subsequent resubmission (for possible eligibility extensions, see: NOT-OD-20-011

be able to justify needing only 1 to 2 more years of mentored support before becoming competitive to secure a faculty position at a U.S. institution

be available to devote a minimum of 9 calendar months (75 percent of the year) worth of effort to this project

present clear milestones in their research and career development NIDDK requires at least 12 months at the K99 phase to be considered for the R00 transition. Receipt of the R00 award is dependent upon the applicant obtaining a tenure-track, full-time faculty position (assistant professor or equivalent) at an eligible U.S. institution (typically not at the K99 Institution). Evaluation of R00 applications is conducted by NIDDK Program (not peer review).



Institution Eligibility

U.S. domestic institutions

Additional Information

The purpose of the Maximizing Opportunities for Scientific and Academic Independent Careers (MOSAIC) Postdoctoral Career Transition Award to Promote Diversity (K99/R00) program is to support a cohort of early career, independent investigators from diverse backgrounds conducting research in NIH mission areas. The long-term goal of this program is to enhance diversity in the biomedical research workforce. The MOSAIC K99/R00 program is designed to facilitate a timely transition of promising postdoctoral researchers from diverse backgrounds (e.g., see NIH’s Interest in Diversity) from their mentored, postdoctoral research positions to independent, tenure-track or equivalent faculty positions at research-intensive institutions. The MOSAIC K99/R00 program will provide independent NIH research support before and after this transition to help awardees launch successful, independent research careers. Additionally, MOSAIC K99/R00 scholars will be part of organized scientific cohorts and will be expected to participate in mentoring, networking, and professional development activities coordinated by MOSAIC Institutionally-Focused Research Education Award to Promote Diversity (UE5) grantees.

Applicants for diversity-related career development programs will be expected to attach a Description of Candidate’s Contribution to Program Goals, explaining how the candidate’s participation would further the goals of the program to promote diversity in health-related research (see Notice of NIH’s Interest in Diversity NOT-OD-20-031).

Funding

The K99 phase has a total cost cap of $90,000 per year. The R00 phase of the award, has a total cost limit of $249,000 per year.

NIDDK will provide

up to $75,000 per year for salary

appropriate fringe benefits

up to $25,000 per year for research support

Applying

We encourage K99/R00 applications in all areas of research supported by the NIDDK.

Required Documents

Submit a complete application package (PDF, 49.5 KB) 6 months prior to the end of the K99 period for a smooth transition to the R00 portion of the award.

Deadlines

New Applications

February 12

June 12

October 12

Resubmissions

March 12

July 12

November 12

Staff Contact

Contact the appropriate program director from the list of Career Development Staff Contacts.