STEP-UP Application Process & Deadlines

Application Process

How to Apply

Create an account

If you are eligible to participate in the STEP-UP program, you will need to create an account through the Student Portal.

Submit an application

Check the Eligibility Requirements if you are unsure of your eligibility. All applications must be submitted through the Student Portal prior to the submission deadline.

Submit required documents

View the Required Documents Check List for a list of documents that need to be submitted in order to complete your application.

Application Deadlines

For Undergraduate Applications:



Applications and supporting documents must be received by 11:59 p.m. EST on 2/01/2021. Applicants will not be able to submit an application after 11:59 p.m. EST on 2/01/2021.

For High School Applications:

Applications and supporting documents must be received by 11:59 p.m. EST on 2/15/2021. Applicants will not be able to submit an application after 11:59 p.m. EST on 2/15/2021.

Status and Review Process



Your application status can be found online when you log in to the Student Portal. It is recommended that applicants check their application status at least once per week. STEP-UP program staff will only review complete applications. Incomplete applications will not be reviewed. If your application is incomplete, you will receive an email instructing you to check your application in the Student Portal to find out which components are missing so that you can submit the necessary documents to complete your application prior to the deadline.

Completed applications will be reviewed by STEP-UP staff. While staff are reviewing your application, your status will read ‘review in progress.’ Once the review is complete, the status will change to ‘reviewed.’

Notification of Acceptance

Notifications of acceptance into STEP-UP will begin via email in March, and will continue until all available spots are filled.

Acceptance of Award

If offered a STEP-UP award, you must confirm your acceptance and participation within one week of notification. You will also be required to provide proof of existing medical insurance to your coordinating center, or to obtain medical insurance prior to the start of the program. Furthermore, you will need to submit a copy of your U.S. passport, U.S. birth certificate, or a government issued photo identification document to your coordinating center.

NIDDK Staff Contact

Rob Rivers, Ph.D.