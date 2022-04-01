STEP-UP Application Checklist

Application Process

By 11:59 p.m. EST on February 1 for undergraduate applications, and 11:59 p.m. EST on February 15 for high school applications, all applicants must:

Create an account through the Student Portal

Complete the application and submit supporting documents through the portal, including A personal statement of no more than 600 words Two letters of recommendation from academic references Get instructions on how to submit letters of recommendation from the Student Portal. Give your recommenders enough time. Ask for letters of support as soon as you start the application process. If a returning STEP-UP participant, at least one letter must be from your most recent STEP-UP Research Mentor. Remember printed copies will not be accepted. Your academic transcript which reflects all earned credits and grades through December. Transcripts must be uploaded to your application. Exceptions will be made for high school students only. Your resume (undergraduate applications only)



Required Documents if Offered a STEP-UP Award

If accepted to the program, within one week of notification, you must confirm your acceptance and send the following to your coordinating center:

Exceptions will be made for students residing in the following U.S. territories: Marshall Island, American Samoa, Federated States of Micronesia, Saipan, and Guam. A copy of your U.S. passport, U.S. birth certificate, or government-issued photo identification document

Still have a question? Contact the STEP-UP team