STEP-UP Application Checklist
Application Process
By 11:59 p.m. EST on February 1 for undergraduate applications, and 11:59 p.m. EST on February 15 for high school applications, all applicants must:
- Create an account through the Student Portal
- Complete the application and submit supporting documents through the portal, including
- A personal statement of no more than 600 words
- Two letters of recommendation from academic references
- Get instructions on how to submit letters of recommendation from the Student Portal.
- Give your recommenders enough time. Ask for letters of support as soon as you start the application process.
- If a returning STEP-UP participant, at least one letter must be from your most recent STEP-UP Research Mentor.
- Remember printed copies will not be accepted.
- Your academic transcript which reflects all earned credits and grades through December. Transcripts must be uploaded to your application. Exceptions will be made for high school students only.
- Your resume (undergraduate applications only)
Required Documents if Offered a STEP-UP Award
If accepted to the program, within one week of notification, you must confirm your acceptance and send the following to your coordinating center:
- Proof of medical insurance. Exceptions will be made for students residing in the following U.S. territories: Marshall Island, American Samoa, Federated States of Micronesia, Saipan, and Guam.
- A copy of your U.S. passport, U.S. birth certificate, or government-issued photo identification document
