U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Research Programs & Contacts
  4. Diversity Programs
  5. Research & Training Opportunities for Students
  6. Short-Term Research Experience Program to Unlock Potential (STEP-UP)
  7. Required Application Checklist

STEP-UP Application Checklist

Application Process

By 11:59 p.m. EST on February 1 for undergraduate applications, and 11:59 p.m. EST on February 15 for high school applications, all applicants must:

  • Create an account through the Student Portal
  • Complete the application and submit supporting documents through the portal, including
    • A personal statement of no more than 600 words
    • Two letters of recommendation from academic references
      • Get instructions on how to submit letters of recommendation from the Student Portal.
      • Give your recommenders enough time. Ask for letters of support as soon as you start the application process.
      • If a returning STEP-UP participant, at least one letter must be from your most recent STEP-UP Research Mentor.
      • Remember printed copies will not be accepted.
    • Your academic transcript which reflects all earned credits and grades through December. Transcripts must be uploaded to your application. Exceptions will be made for high school students only.
    • Your resume (undergraduate applications only)

Required Documents if Offered a STEP-UP Award

If accepted to the program, within one week of notification, you must confirm your acceptance and send the following to your coordinating center:

  • Proof of medical insurance. Exceptions will be made for students residing in the following U.S. territories: Marshall Island, American Samoa, Federated States of Micronesia, Saipan, and Guam.
  • A copy of your U.S. passport, U.S. birth certificate, or government-issued photo identification document

Still have a question? Contact the STEP-UP team