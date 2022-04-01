Short-Term Research Experience Program to Unlock Potential (STEP-UP)

Log in to the student portal

Close to home or far away — almost anywhere in the US.

Get paid Receive up to a $2,500 stipend HS and $5,500 stipend undergraduate † for your efforts.

Wide range of research choices From engineering to health — and almost everything in between.

Apply by February 1* Check eligibility

Show off your research in an end-of-summer event with other student researchers.

Whether you want to be close to home or far away — pick almost any research site in the United States.

From your local college or hospital, to big name schools on the other side of the country. With STEP-UP, students choose where to research — even private research labs.

Where do I conduct my research?

Students work with their coordinating center to identify and secure a research institution and research mentor. We recommend that students conduct research at institutions within commuting distances of their homes. Undergraduate students who are interested in conducting research at an institution not in proximity to their home must make their own housing and transportation arrangements.

I do not live close to a college or university. Can I conduct my research at another location?

Yes. Students can conduct research at institutions other than colleges or universities. For example, students can conduct research at hospitals, departments of public health, private research institutions, etc.

Is housing provided?

No. All housing must be arranged and paid for by the student. STEP-UP does not provide a separate stipend for housing.

I cannot afford to commute to the closest research institution. Are transportation stipends offered to cover the transportation cost to and from my research institution?

Students can use funds from their research stipends to cover commuting cost. STEP-UP does not provide a separate transportation stipend for commuting expenses.

Who funds the STEP-UP program?

The STEP-UP program is a federally funded program managed and supported by the Office of Minority Health Research Coordination (OMHRC) in the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney (NIDDK) at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).