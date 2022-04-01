STEP-UP Eligibility Requirements

Eligibility Requirements for High School & Undergraduate Students

NIH encourages institutions to increase diversity in their student and faculty populations. To promote diversity and equity for students, and access to science, STEP-UP strives to increase research and educational opportunities for individuals who are underrepresented in the biomedical, clinical, behavioral, and social sciences fields.

When applying to STEP-UP, applicants must meet all of the general and academic requirements at time of application submission, and one or more of the diversity and equity requirements.

Please read the eligibility requirements carefully, as they may differ from other NIH-funded programs.

General Requirements

Be a U.S. Citizen, non-citizen national, or legal permanent resident

Be 16 years of age or older

Give proof of personal medical/health insurance coverage throughout the duration of the program. Exceptions will be made for students residing in the following U.S. territories: Marshall Island, American Samoa, Federated States of Micronesia, Saipan, and Guam.

Commit to completing the program

Academic Requirements

Be enrolled in a high school or an accredited U.S. college or university, or plan to be enrolled in the fall High school students should be in their junior or senior year of high school during the application period Undergraduate students should currently be enrolled as a full-time student at a U.S. accredited two-year or four-year college or university. Graduating college seniors are not eligible for the program.

Have a minimum overall GPA of 3.0 or better (on a 4.0 scale), although exceptions may be granted

Diversity and Equity Requirements

For additional questions regarding the eligibility requirements, please visit the STEP-UP FAQs or contact the NIDDK STEP-UP Program Staff.

Can I apply if I am not a citizen, permanent resident or non-citizen national of the United States? No. Only citizens, permanent residents, and non-citizen nationals of the U.S. are eligible to apply to this program. What is a non-citizen national? Non-citizen nationals are persons born in American Samoa, Guam, Saipan certain former citizens of the former Trust Territory of the Pacific Islands, and certain children of non-citizen nationals born abroad (view Certificates of Non-Citizen Nationality). Do I have to prove citizenship prior to the program? Yes. All students are required to submit a copy of a U.S. passport, U.S. birth certificate, or a government-issued photo identification document to their coordinating center once accepted into the program. I am currently a senior scheduled to graduate high school at the end of the school year. Am I eligible for the STEP-UP? Yes. High school students who are currently in their senior year of school are eligible to participate in the program. If you are a graduating high school student, please apply to the high school STEP-UP Program. Graduating college seniors are not eligible for the program. Is there a minimum GPA to participate in this program? Yes. Students must have an overall GPA of at least 3.0 (on a 4.0 scale). Do I have to prove that I have health/medical insurance prior to the program? Yes. All students are required to submit a copy of their health/medical insurance policy to their coordinating center. If you do not have insurance prior to the start date of the program, you can inquire from your coordinating center on how you can obtain a short-term insurance policy. Exceptions will be made for students residing in the following U.S. territories: Marshall Island, American Samoa, Federated States of Micronesia, Saipan, and Guam.

