Research & Training Opportunities for Students

NIDDK and NIH offer many programs for high school and undergraduate students to gain experience in biomedical research. The programs highlighted on this page focus on increasing the participation of students from backgrounds underrepresented in biomedical research on a national basis, including individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds, individuals from underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, and individuals with disabilities.

STEP-UP offers hands-on summer research experience at institutions around the country for high school and undergraduate students.

This program offers undergraduate students the opportunity to do independent research in an NIH laboratory in Bethesda, Maryland, or Phoenix, Arizona.

Online Application - Opens November 18, 2019 | Deadline February 3, 2020

To see a complete listing of programs available for students at the NIH campus in Bethesda, Maryland, visit the NIDDK Training and Employment page. Additionally, NIDDK supports programs at research institutions around the country offering opportunities for students. See our Research Training and Career Development section for more information.