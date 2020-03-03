Jose Serrano, M.D., Ph.D.
Advice to Director, NIDDK on issues of management and clinical research of Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrinology, Pancreas diseases and broad areas of gastrointestinal focus of NIDDK. As program director for projects studying liver, gastrointestinal, neuroendocrine, and pancreas processes, I oversee a research portfolio on the major diseases affecting the liver, pancreas, and the gastrointestinal tract. Providing scientific, programmatic, and fiscal management of basic research and clinical studies, my work supports advancement of the Division’s goals, which are: to find the primary causes of liver, pancreatic, and gastrointestinal diseases; to characterize the factors that contribute to their progression; and to develop interventions for their treatment and prevention. Provide liaison to professional societies including American Pancreatic Association, the American Gastroenterology Association to communicate research goals of NIDDK and coordinate research, educational and policy priorities.
Serve as the Program Official for investigator initiated grants in: Acute & Chronic Pancreatitis (Research on the etiology and pathogenesis of acute and chronic pancreatitis); Pancreas Basic Research & Development (Research on the development, structure, function, and diseases of the exocrine pancreas); Pancreas Clinical Research & Epidemiology (Patient-oriented clinical research on diseases of the exocrine pancreas); Hereditary & Pediatric Disorders of the Pancreas; Endocrine Tumors of the Pancreas; Gastrointestinal Physiology, Development, & Epithelial Biology Digestive Diseases Clinical Research (Patient-oriented clinical research in IBD, Diverticulosis, Barrett’s); Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrinology; Translational & Basic Liver Disease Research (hepatotoxicity mechanisms); Liver Clinical Research (Hepatotoxicity due to drugs and dietary supplements)
I also serve as Project Scientist or Program Official of the following consortia/cooperative agreements: The Drug-Induced Liver Injury Network (DILIN), 2003-present; The NIDDK Gastroparesis Clinical Research Consortium (GpCRC), 2010-present; The Stent vs. Indomethacin for preventing post-ERCP pancreatitis study (SVI), 2013-present; The L. reuteri for Pediatric Diarrhea in Peru: Growth, Enteropathy, and Microbiota study (PRIDEC-Peru), 2014-present; The Consortium for the Study of Chronic Pancreatitis, Diabetes and Pancreatic Cancer (CPDPC) 2015-present. The SpHincterotomy in Acute Recurrent Pancreatitis with Pancreas Divisum Trial (SHARP) 2016-present. The Results of ERCP in SPhincter of Oddi Dysfunction Study (ReSPOND) 2017-present.
Research Programs
Acute & Chronic Pancreatitis
Research on the etiology and pathogenesis of acute and chronic pancreatitis.
Digestive Diseases Clinical Research & Epidemiology
Patient-oriented clinical research and epidemiology research in digestive diseases.
Endocrine Tumors of the Pancreas
Research on endocrine tumors of the pancreas.
Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrinology
NIDDK research programs on gastrointestinal neuroendocrinology.
Gastrointestinal Physiology, Development, & Epithelial Biology
Basic, clinical, and translational research on GI development, diseases, and disorders.
Hereditary & Pediatric Disorders of the Pancreas
Research on hereditary and pediatric disorders of the pancreas.
Liver Clinical Research & Epidemiology
Patient-oriented clinical research and epidemiological research in liver diseases.
Pancreas Basic Research & Development
Research on the development, structure, function, and diseases of the exocrine pancreas.
Pancreas Clinical Research & Epidemiology
Patient-oriented clinical research and epidemiology research on diseases of the exocrine pancreas.
Translational & Basic Liver Disease Research
Translational and basic research on liver physiology and pathophysiology and liver diseases.
Select Experience
Senior Scientific Officer, Division of Digestive Diseases and Nutrition, NIDDK
Staff Clinician, Digestive Diseases Branch, Warren Grant Magnuson Clinical Center, NIH, 2019 to present
Medical Officer, Staff Clinician, Commissioned Corps, U.S. Public Health Service, Digestive Diseases Branch, Warren Grant Magnuson Clinical Center, NIDDK, NIH, 1998-2019
Fellowship, Georgetown University Medical Center/NIH, 1995-1998
Residency, East Carolina University and Washington Hospital Center, 1992-1995
Visiting Research Fellow and Associate, Diabetes Branch, NIDDK, NIH, 1985-1990
Ph.D., M.D.Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain, 1985