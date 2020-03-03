Jose Serrano, M.D., Ph.D.

Advice to Director, NIDDK on issues of management and clinical research of Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrinology, Pancreas diseases and broad areas of gastrointestinal focus of NIDDK. As program director for projects studying liver, gastrointestinal, neuroendocrine, and pancreas processes, I oversee a research portfolio on the major diseases affecting the liver, pancreas, and the gastrointestinal tract. Providing scientific, programmatic, and fiscal management of basic research and clinical studies, my work supports advancement of the Division’s goals, which are: to find the primary causes of liver, pancreatic, and gastrointestinal diseases; to characterize the factors that contribute to their progression; and to develop interventions for their treatment and prevention. Provide liaison to professional societies including American Pancreatic Association, the American Gastroenterology Association to communicate research goals of NIDDK and coordinate research, educational and policy priorities.

Serve as the Program Official for investigator initiated grants in: Acute & Chronic Pancreatitis (Research on the etiology and pathogenesis of acute and chronic pancreatitis); Pancreas Basic Research & Development (Research on the development, structure, function, and diseases of the exocrine pancreas); Pancreas Clinical Research & Epidemiology (Patient-oriented clinical research on diseases of the exocrine pancreas); Hereditary & Pediatric Disorders of the Pancreas; Endocrine Tumors of the Pancreas; Gastrointestinal Physiology, Development, & Epithelial Biology Digestive Diseases Clinical Research (Patient-oriented clinical research in IBD, Diverticulosis, Barrett’s); Gastrointestinal Neuroendocrinology; Translational & Basic Liver Disease Research (hepatotoxicity mechanisms); Liver Clinical Research (Hepatotoxicity due to drugs and dietary supplements)

I also serve as Project Scientist or Program Official of the following consortia/cooperative agreements: The Drug-Induced Liver Injury Network (DILIN), 2003-present; The NIDDK Gastroparesis Clinical Research Consortium (GpCRC), 2010-present; The Stent vs. Indomethacin for preventing post-ERCP pancreatitis study (SVI), 2013-present; The L. reuteri for Pediatric Diarrhea in Peru: Growth, Enteropathy, and Microbiota study (PRIDEC-Peru), 2014-present; The Consortium for the Study of Chronic Pancreatitis, Diabetes and Pancreatic Cancer (CPDPC) 2015-present. The SpHincterotomy in Acute Recurrent Pancreatitis with Pancreas Divisum Trial (SHARP) 2016-present. The Results of ERCP in SPhincter of Oddi Dysfunction Study (ReSPOND) 2017-present.